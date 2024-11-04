Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a career day on Sunday afternoon, with 4.0 sacks against the Raiders taking the Cincinnati star atop the NFL sack race.

Trey Hendrickson Leads Sack Race

The NFL sack race is heating up as the season crosses its halfway line and Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a career high four sacks against the Raiders to propel himself up the standings.

Hendrickson was all over the field in the Bengals first home win of the season and he sacked both Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder throughout the match, with Minshew replaced by his backup midway through the second half.

His 4.0 sacks moved Hendrickson to top spot in the sack race this year with 11.0 after nine games, but the defensive end spoke after the game about his focus remaining on winning games as a team rather than as an individual.

“I’m not really like a big stat guy. I like to do my job. That’s for you guys to pull up. (I’m) very blessed.”

“Anybody who’s rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals knows it’s a must-win game. We had a good plan. There’s things we need to correct and obviously we’re going to have to do that on a short week.” “It’s not a single-man show it’s a team sport” Trey Hendrickson on his record 4-sack day pic.twitter.com/pmcLBzlQB3 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 3, 2024

The Bengals started off the season as almost the worst team in the league but with three wins in their last four, Cincinnati is firmly back in the playoff picture.

But things don’t get much easier for the Bengals in their next match, with the Joe Burrow led side facing Baltimore for a second time this year in a divisional matchup in week 10.

“If they hand out midseason awards, that would be something to get excited about. But they don’t,” Hendrickson said. “On to the next great challenge with Ravens.” There isn’t long to rest for Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals who play on Thursday night, where the current league sack leader will face his stiffest test in the form of the elusive Lamar Jackson.