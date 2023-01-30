Golf

Trevor Immelman Backs Tiger Woods For 2023 Masters Return

Author image
Paul Kelly
Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman has backed Tiger Woods to maker a return to action this year. Woods hasn’t played any competitive golf since featuring at The Open at St Andrews in July. Immelman thinks Woods will return to competitive action ahead of The Masters at Augusta National in April.

Immelman Backs Woods Return

The 2008 Masters Champion and South African golfing hero, Trevor Immelman, is backing Tiger Woods to get back to competitive golf this year. The 43-year-old believes we will see Woods back in action in April at the 2023 Masters at Augusta National, Georgia. The American golfing superstar is eligible to play in any of the four majors as a former winner.

Woods has won The Masters on five occasions and has revealed his love of Augusta on several occasions. The 15-time major championship winner most recently won The Masters back in 2019 in what was regarded as one of the most incredible comebacks in sporting history.

Woods sustained a serious injury back in 2021 after a brutal car crash in California. Since then, Woods hasn’t bene the same and has struggled with the walking part of playing golf when he has competed. However, Woods recently featured in ‘The Match’ with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth back in December 2022 at Pelican Golf Club, Florida.

After that, Woods featured again at the PNC Championship just a week later with his so, Charlie. Team Woods finished in a tie for eighth, with Tiger showing signs that he was capable of returning to competition.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Trevor Immelman revealed that Woods is working hard on his health and fitness, with aspirations of returning to big-time golf as soon as possible. The South African expects Woods to make his return in the next few months:

“I spent quite a lot of time with him towards the end of last year and as always he’s working hard,” Immelman revealed.

“His work ethic is unparalleled and he is trying to do everything he can to live a functional life for his family but also to be able to compete.

“I do anticipate him playing The Masters. He has to make sure he is really ready to walk that course four or five days in a row. That for me would be the only question mark for him because his game looked pretty good when I seen him.

“I expect him to play between four to six events this season,” Immelman said. “I think a lot of it will depend on how the major golf courses are set up for him.”

Fingers crossed we see Tiger back in action at the first major of the year at Augusta National, Georgia. Seeing Woods back in action at The Masters would be a wonderful sight for golf fans all around the world.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

