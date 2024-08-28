Trent Williams could carry his contract holdout with the 49ers into the 2024 regular season

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers finished 12-5 and first in the NFC. The Niners made a run to the Super Bowl where they lost in OT to the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2024, the team is running it back with the same group of players. However, key pieces still have yet to make an impact or be seen this offseason.

Three-time All-Pro LT Trent Williams still has three years left on his current deal. However, the 36-year-old wants to be paid like the best tackle in the NFL. That’s why Williams has been holding out and still has not reported to any team practices or preseason games in 2024. Sources have reported that Williams could carry this holdout into the regular season if it’s not resolved before Week 1.

Will the 49ers adjust Trent Williams’ contract ahead of the 2024 season?

From @gmfb: The #49ers and hold-in WR Brandon Aiyuk remain in a standoff while a resolution with holdout Trent Williams isn’t close. Meanwhile #Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick remains away from the team. pic.twitter.com/ig2ZADhrTi — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2024



Trent Williams was the fourth overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Washington Redskins. He played nine seasons for Washington and made seven Pro Bowls. However, Williams sat out the entire 2019 season due to a contract dispute and personal grievances with the team. Eventually, the standoff ended and Williams was traded to the 49ers. San Francisco gave Williams a six-year, $138 million contract. After Christian Darrisaw signed his extension with the Vikings, Williams moved down to the fourth-highest-paid LT in the league at $$23 million in annual average value (AAV). Houston’s Leremy Tunsil and New York’s Andrew Thomas are ahead of Willaims.

In each of his last three seasons, Trent Williams has been named first-team All-Pro. That type of production is why Williams feels his contract needs to be adjusted. You cannot blame the 11-time Pro Bowler for feeling this way. He’s been the best LT in the NFL over the last three seasons. Christian McCaffrey and the entire Niners offense are not the same when Williams is not on the field. We saw this in 2023 when the Niners lost three straight games. Trent Williams did not play in any of those games with an injury. The Niners would win their next six games when Williams returned vs. Jacksonville in Week 10. There’s no denying that the Niners are more effective offensively when Trent Williams is on the field. It’s in the best interest of the 49ers to get a deal done before the regular season starts.