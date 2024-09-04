Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has been at the forefront of the NFL world during the past year and the Chiefs tight end revealed this week just how much his popstar girlfriend loves football.

Taylor Swift Draws Up Chiefs Plays

Travis Kelce revealed this week that Taylor Swift has taken up a keen interest in his profession and she doesn’t just cheer on his games from the sideline.

It turns out the 34-year-old has become a keen football fan since she started dating Kelce, with Swift interested in the more technical side of the NFL.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Kelce said: “She [Taylor Swift] has just been so open to learning the game. She didn’t know much about the rules and everything. I think what makes her so good in her profession is she’s so detailed in every aspect of it.”

“From the words to the music — even the releases and music videos. She’s so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession.”

When he was asked if his superstar other half has thought up any plays for the new season, Kelce answered that she has, but they might not make the playbook this season.

“She’s a little biased – she just creates plays for me,’ the tight end confessed with a laugh. ‘We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

It wasn’t just Kelce impressed with Swift’s interest in his profession, with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes also giving her credit for supporting the team.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told NBC that Taylor Swift has been trying to learn more about the game of football and has even been drawing up a couple of plays. “She's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays.… pic.twitter.com/7hwOFzagnN — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 30, 2024

Taylor Swift is sure to be in attendance at the Chiefs’ first game this season, with Kansas City kicking off their season as well as the 2024 NFL campaign on Thursday night.

A tricky rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game lies in wait for the Chiefs and their game against the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium is sure to be an exciting one to kick off the year.