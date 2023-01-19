Travis Kelce Has Most Receiving Playoff Touchdowns Among Players Remaining in NFL Divisional Round

Just how good is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Judging by the individual players’ stats on previous playoff performances, he is elite. Kelce leads currently active players in total receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in NFL playoff games. We take a quick look at who joins him on the top of the most postseason touchdowns list including just players who will play in this weekend’s Divisional Round.

Most Playoff Receiving Touchdowns by Players Still Playing in 2022/23 Postseason

1. Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) – 12

Travis Kelce has 12 career playoff receiving touchdowns and leads the way among all active players. It helps that the Chiefs have appeared in nine playoff games in the last three years, but Kelce has been a monster in the red zone in those encounters.

Kelce has ten touchdowns in his last nine postseason games. In his last five playoff games, he has six. The man is simply unstoppable in the postseason.

He will look to add his postseason touchdown tally when the Chiefs meet the Jaguars on Saturday.

2. Gabe Davis (Buffalo Bills) – 6

Of the players whose teams are still in contention for the Super Bowl, Gabe Davis is second in postseason touchdowns with six. He trails Davante Adams (8), Julio Jones (7), and Cooper Kupp (7) among all active players. However, that is not bad company to be keeping.

Davis’ touchdowns mainly come from an explosion against the KC Chiefs in last season’s Divisional Round when he grabbed FOUR touchdowns. Davis is currently on a run of three straight games with a touchdown.

3. Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills) – 4

Josh Allen’s favorite target, Stefon Diggs has four touchdown grabs and enters this list in third place. Diggs has been involved of a total of 11 playoff games, five with the Minnesota Vikings and six with the Buffalo Bills.

Despite 30 targets in his last four playoff games, Diggs has not registered a touchdown in them. Like Davis, Diggs will be hoping to add to his touchdown total when the Bills meet the Bengals in Sunday’s Divisional Round contest.