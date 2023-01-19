NFL

Travis Kelce Has Most Receiving Playoff Touchdowns Among Players Remaining in NFL Divisional Round

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
Kelce
Kelce
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Just how good is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Judging by the individual players’ stats on previous playoff performances, he is elite. Kelce leads currently active players in total receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in NFL playoff games. We take a quick look at who joins him on the top of the most postseason touchdowns list including just players who will play in this weekend’s Divisional Round.

 Most Playoff Receiving Touchdowns by Players Still Playing in 2022/23 Postseason

1. Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) – 12

travis kelce

Travis Kelce has 12 career playoff receiving touchdowns and leads the way among all active players. It helps that the Chiefs have appeared in nine playoff games in the last three years, but Kelce has been a monster in the red zone in those encounters.

Kelce has ten touchdowns in his last nine postseason games. In his last five playoff games, he has six. The man is simply unstoppable in the postseason.

He will look to add his postseason touchdown tally when the Chiefs meet the Jaguars on Saturday.

2. Gabe Davis (Buffalo Bills) – 6

gabe davis

Of the players whose teams are still in contention for the Super Bowl, Gabe Davis is second in postseason touchdowns with six. He trails Davante Adams (8), Julio Jones (7), and Cooper Kupp (7) among all active players. However, that is not bad company to be keeping.

Davis’ touchdowns mainly come from an explosion against the KC Chiefs in last season’s Divisional Round when he grabbed FOUR touchdowns. Davis is currently on a run of three straight games with a touchdown.

3. Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills) – 4

stefon diggs 1

Josh Allen’s favorite target, Stefon Diggs has four touchdown grabs and enters this list in third place. Diggs has been involved of a total of 11 playoff games, five with the Minnesota Vikings and six with the Buffalo Bills.

Despite 30 targets in his last four playoff games, Diggs has not registered a touchdown in them. Like Davis, Diggs will be hoping to add to his touchdown total when the Bills meet the Bengals in Sunday’s Divisional Round contest.

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

LATEST Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Author image Andy Newton  •  19min
Same Game Parlay in New York
NFL
How To Place A Same Game Parlay In New York | New York Sports Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h

With four games to savour across the NFL Divisional Round this weekend, we are hand to show you how to build a same parlay parlay with our collection of the…

Hackett
NFL
New York Jets To Interview Ex-Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett For OC
Author image Owen Jones  •  23h

The New York Jets’ expansive search for a new offensive coordinator will now reportedly include former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The New York Jets are currently meeting with…

jalen hurts
NFL
Eagles Star QB Jalen Hurts In Contention For Return Vs Giants
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 18 2023
Giants Eagles
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Squad Value Comparison | Eagles Wages $25m More Than Giants
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h
Leftwich
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Planning To Fire OC Byron Leftwich
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 17 2023
Lombardi
NFL
Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi After Playoff Collapse Vs Jaguars
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 17 2023
Arrow to top