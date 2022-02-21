Tottenham Transfer News: Stefan de Vrij a summer target for Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is looking to raid his former club Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Inter Live, the Italian manager is keen on signing the Dutch International Centre back Stefan de Vrij at the end of this season.

The report further states that Spurs are leading the chase for the Dutchman.

It is no secret that Tottenham will have to improve their defensive options if they want to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool next season and the Dutch international could prove to be an exceptional acquisition.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have been inconsistent at the back and Spurs must look to bring in an upgrade this summer.

De Vrij is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact at the Premier League club.

The signing of Cristian Romero has already improved Tottenham immensely but the Argentine international needs a quality central defensive partner.

The pairing of de Vrij and Romero seems ideal on paper and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can pull off the signing.

Inter Milan will not want to lose a key player like him and Tottenham will probably have to come forward with a lucrative offer to change their stance.

As for the Dutch international defender, a move to the Premier League could be an interesting challenge at this stage of his career and the opportunity to reunite with Conte could be a tempting proposition.

Tottenham have an ambitious project at their disposal and they have a talented squad as well.

However, it is fair to assume that Spurs will have to secure Champions League qualification in order to sign players with the calibre of de Vrij in the summer.