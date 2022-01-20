Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore for months now.

Telegraph, the Londoners have now submitted a bid of around £15 million for the Spanish international.

However, Wolves have turned down the offer and they are holding out for a fee of around £20 million.

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham are prepared to raise their offer for the 25-year-old Spanish international and finalise his transfer before the window closes in just over 10 days.

Traore has shown that he can be unstoppable on his day and working with a manager like Antonio Conte could help the Spaniard improve further and add consistency to his game period

The report from the Telegraph claims that Conte is keen on transforming Traore into a full-back if Spurs manage to pull off a signing.

Tottenham are desperately in need of a quality right back and Traore could be an exceptional option for them if he can work on the defensive side of his game.

The Wolves winger is explosive during counterattacks and his flair and creativity will add a new dimension to the Tottenham side going forward.

Furthermore, his physical attributes could make him a quality defender and his recovery pace will be an added bonus.

Tottenham’s offer and the asking price are not too far apart and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach a compromise over the next few days.

Traore is yet to reach his peak and he could flourish under a world-class coach like Conte. The Spaniard certainly has the potential to justify the reported £20 million price tag in future.