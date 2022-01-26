Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a bid for the Porto winger Luis Diaz.

According to a report from the Guardian, the Premier League side have offered £37.6m for the Colombian international but Porto have turned it down.

It remains to be seen whether the Londoners are prepared to raise their offer in order to come to an agreement with the Portuguese side.

Diaz has been exceptional for club and country over the past year and his playing style seems like an ideal fit for the Premier League as well. The Colombian has been linked with the likes of Liverpool as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Spurs could definitely use some reinforcements in the final third and Diaz could form a quality partnership with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

The 25-year-old would add pace, flair and goals from the wide areas and he could be an upgrade on the Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn. The Dutchman has been linked with a move away in recent weeks and Diaz could be the ideal replacement.

Diaz has scored 16 goals and picked up six assists across all competitions so far this season and he will be looking to make an immediate impact at Spurs if the move goes through.

The Colombian has proven himself in the Portuguese League and he will be tempted to try out a new challenge now. A move to the Premier League would be the ideal step up in his career right now.

The player reportedly has a £66m release clause and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners are willing to shell out that kind of money for his services.

Apparently, Manchester United are keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.