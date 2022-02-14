Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has admitted that it will be “impossible” to qualify for the Champions League based on Spurs’ current form.

The Italian boss endured another difficult day as his side were beaten 2-0 in the home encounter by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

The north London side fell behind early as Raul Jimenez scored the opener in the sixth minute after poor goalkeeping from Hugo Lloris.

It didn’t take long for the Wanderers to fire their second goal with Leander Dendoncker adding another by tapping in from close range in the 18th minute.

The Lilywhites improved their game after the interval but despite threatening to score on several occasions, the home side failed to find the back of the net.

In the end, it proved to be a comfortable victory for Wolves who have now moved to seventh in the league standings above Tottenham.

Antonio Conte later told Sky Sports : “When you lose two games at home and against Chelsea – for a team that want to qualify for the Champions League, it’s impossible to happen.

“We know we have to fight to build something important with the situation but it’s important to know the situation. Maybe our fans shouldn’t be disappointed with the defeat – instead they should try and push us and stay behind us. The players need to find the right atmosphere and feel no pressure about a target that in this moment you can’t reach. I’ve been saying this since my arrival.”

Spurs looked to be very good contenders for a top four finish in January after Conte led them to an unbeaten nine game run, which included their victories over Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

However, three consecutive Premier League defeats against Chelsea, Southampton and now Wolves have left them eighth in the league standings, with five points behind fourth placed West Ham.