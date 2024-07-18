Premier League powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur have secured a partnership with crypto trading platform Kraken. Kraken has now become Spurs’ first-ever official crypto and Web3 partner.

The value and length of the partnership are unknown, but we can safely assume that Kraken has shelled out a handsome fee to become Spurs’ Sleeve Partner for both the men’s and women’s teams for the 2024-25 season.

According to Inside World Football, Kraken has a host of activities planned to engage with Tottenham Hotspur fans. It will push exclusive content, organize fan pop-ups, and give behind-the-curtain access to both Spurs and Kraken events.

The deal with Tottenham marks’ Kraken’s second mega partnership with a European soccer team. They signed their first agreement with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Spurs Delighted To ‘Drive Innovation’ With Kraken Partnership

Although crypto is not a novel concept, there is still a lot of skepticism around decentralized currency. By partnering up with a team as prominent as Tottenham, Kraken has taken a major step toward making crypto more accessible to the masses.

Discussing Kraken’s new collaboration with Tottenham, chief marketing officer, Mayur Gupta, said:

“Spurs supporters and the crypto community both have an undeterred and relentless passion for what they believe in.

“Kraken has a vision that crypto, like football, should be accessible to everyone. We’re therefore thrilled to partner with Tottenham Hotspur to bring this inclusive financial technology to a larger audience of football fans.”

Spurs, on the other hand, are delighted to have a bleeding-edge tech partner, as it helps them “drive innovation.”

Announcing the deal, Spurs’ chief revenue officer, Ryan Norys, said:

“As a club that aims to drive innovation in everything we do, we are delighted to partner with yet another forward-thinking brand in Kraken – a true leader in its field, recognized throughout the web3 industry for its emphasis on education around the crypto ecosystem.”

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur will jet off to Southeast Asia for this summer’s pre-season tour. They will first face J-League club Vissel Kobe at Japan National Stadium on July 27. Three days later, they will play K-League XI at Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea. Spurs will return to the venue once more on August 3 when they take on German powerhouse Bayern Munich.