Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur Bring On Kraken As Official Crypto and Web3 Partner

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tottenham Hotspur Kraken Partnership
Tottenham Hotspur Kraken Partnership

Premier League powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur have secured a partnership with crypto trading platform Kraken. Kraken has now become Spurs’ first-ever official crypto and Web3 partner.

The value and length of the partnership are unknown, but we can safely assume that Kraken has shelled out a handsome fee to become Spurs’ Sleeve Partner for both the men’s and women’s teams for the 2024-25 season.

According to Inside World Football, Kraken has a host of activities planned to engage with Tottenham Hotspur fans. It will push exclusive content, organize fan pop-ups, and give behind-the-curtain access to both Spurs and Kraken events.

The deal with Tottenham marks’ Kraken’s second mega partnership with a European soccer team. They signed their first agreement with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Spurs Delighted To ‘Drive Innovation’ With Kraken Partnership

Although crypto is not a novel concept, there is still a lot of skepticism around decentralized currency. By partnering up with a team as prominent as Tottenham, Kraken has taken a major step toward making crypto more accessible to the masses.

Discussing Kraken’s new collaboration with Tottenham, chief marketing officer, Mayur Gupta, said:

Spurs supporters and the crypto community both have an undeterred and relentless passion for what they believe in. 

Kraken has a vision that crypto, like football, should be accessible to everyone. We’re therefore thrilled to partner with Tottenham Hotspur to bring this inclusive financial technology to a larger audience of football fans.

Spurs, on the other hand, are delighted to have a bleeding-edge tech partner, as it helps them “drive innovation.”

Announcing the deal, Spurs’ chief revenue officer, Ryan Norys, said:

As a club that aims to drive innovation in everything we do, we are delighted to partner with yet another forward-thinking brand in Kraken – a true leader in its field, recognized throughout the web3 industry for its emphasis on education around the crypto ecosystem.”

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur will jet off to Southeast Asia for this summer’s pre-season tour. They will first face J-League club Vissel Kobe at Japan National Stadium on July 27. Three days later, they will play K-League XI at Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea. Spurs will return to the venue once more on August 3 when they take on German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Latest news

View all
conte
Tottenham

LATEST Tottenham News: Conte wants more signings

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 12 2022
Hugo Lloris
Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur news: Antonio Conte believes Hugo Lloris will stay
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 31 2021

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match. Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes France international Hugo Lloris is…

gettyimages-1188047940-612x612
Tottenham
£25m Tottenham player could be available for match against Leeds United
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 16 2021

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon could be available to face Leeds United on Sunday, according to reports.  The 21-year-old has been out of action since he suffered a hamstring injury while…

1001387369
Tottenham
£40m Inter Milan defender keen on reunion with Conte at Tottenham Hotspur
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 24 2021
1005756860
Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur must pay £70m to land Fiorentina striker
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 14 2021
1000518016
Tottenham
Antonio Conte wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign Ajax star
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 10 2021
1002857371
Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur in talks with Antonio Conte to replace Nuno Espirito Santo
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 01 2021
Arrow to top