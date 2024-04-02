NBA

Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett are probable to play on Tuesday vs. the Lakers

Zach Wolpin
Immanuel Qucikley and R.J. Barrett Raptors pic

At 23-51, the Toronto Raptors are not making the playoffs in 2023-24. The team is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference with eight games left. Toronto showed clear signs of tanking with the trades they’ve made. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby were both traded to contenders in the East. 

With first-year head coach Darko Rajakovic, the Raptors have been struggling. The team is on a 13-game losing streak, currently the longest in the NBA. Toronto has been without the services of Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett. Both players have been out due to deaths in their family. However, Quickley and Barrett are finally expected to make their returns tonight vs. the Lakers. A huge boost to the Raptors’ starting lineup.

Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett are expected to return on Tuesday vs. the Lakers


For the last nine games, the Raptors have been without staring SF R.J. Barrett. Sadly, his younger brother Nathan passed away and Barrett has been away from the team ever since. The 2023-24 season has been a rollercoaster ride for the 22-year-old. He was traded from the team that drafted him back in 2019. On top of that, he lost his younger brother Nathan. The only real positive in all this for Barrett was being traded to the Raptors and being closer to home. Barrett was born in Toronto and it’s been a homecoming for him.

Tonight, Barrett will return to the starting lineup for the Raptors. In 27 games with Toronto, Barrett is averaging (20.8) points, (6.2) rebounds, and (4.0) assists per game. Getting Barrett back vs. the Lakers is massive for the Raptors. Set to make his return along with Barrett tonight is SG Immanuel Quickley. The 24-year-old has missed Toronto’s last six games in a row due to a death in the family. His uncle Shawn Hamilton passes away.


Quickly and Barrett were both part of the trade that sent O.G. Anunoby to the New York Knicks. In 32 games with the Raptors, Quickely is averaging (17.7) points, (4.7) rebounds, and (6.6) assists per game. The Raptors have been struggling as of late without three of their top players. Scottie Barnes has been out since the beginning of March with a hand injury. On top of that, Quickley and Barrett missed several games for the Raptors. It’s been a forgettable second half of the season for the team.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

