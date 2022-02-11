Countries
Home News torino vs venezia live stream serie a preview kick off time and team news

Torino vs Venezia live stream: Serie A Preview, kick off time and team news

Updated

15 mins ago

on

1004308251

Torino will return to action this Saturday when they take on Venezia at the Olimpico di Torino in the Serie A. 

Torino vs Venezia live stream

Torino vs Venezia preview

Torino have been very inconsistent with their performances this season.
In the beginning of January, they thrashed Fiorentina 4-0 before also silencing Sampdoria 2-1 at the Luigi Ferraris.
However, they suffered a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo and also lost 2-0 against Udinese last weekend.
The Maroons are currently 10th in the table, having 32 points from 23 matches.
Meanwhile, Venezia are enduring a difficult 2021-22 campaign. They are currently 18th in the league standings, having secured 18 points from 23 matches so far.
The Winged Lions have been winless in the Serie A since their 1-0 victory over Bologna back in November.
They will enter Saturday’s clash on the back of a 2-0 loss over Napoli last weekend.
Victor Osimhen scored the opened before Andrea Petagna added another in the stoppage time to claim full points at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium.

When does Torino vs Venezia kick off?

Torino vs Venezia kicks off at 8:45 pm BST on Saturday 12th February at the Olimpico di Torino.

Torino vs Venezia team news

Torino team news

Torino will not be able to call upon the services of Andrea Belotti, Mohamed Fares and Simone Edera as they are all injured.

Torino possible starting XI: 

Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Vojvoda, Ricci, Pobega, Singo; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria

Venezia team news 

Venezia will be missing Antonio Junior Vacca as he is currently injured. While the availability of Sofian Kiyine and Maximiliano Ullmann is also doubtful.

Venezia possible starting XI: 

Romero; Ampadu, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Fiordilino, Cuisance, Crnigoj; Okereke, Henry, Johnsen

