Torino vs Venezia live stream: Serie A Preview, kick off time and team news

Torino will return to action this Saturday when they take on Venezia at the Olimpico di Torino in the Serie A.

Torino vs Venezia live stream

Are you looking for a Torino vs Venezia live stream? If so, the best place to head to is Betfred. They offer live footage of every Serie A match if you have funds in your account. They also offer live betting, with all stats and odds updated regularly.

To get access to live Serie A streaming at Betfred, you simply need to head over there and sign up. Once you have deposited money into your account you’re ready to bet live.

Don’t forget that there’s also a fantastic welcome bonus for new Betfred customers. Just wager £10 at the site and you’ll then receive £60 in Bonuses!