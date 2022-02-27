Torino vs Cagliari live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Torino hosts Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday as Serie A resumes with a new set of fixtures.

Torino vs Cagliari Preview

This will be the sides’ second encounter this season, after a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in December.

Torino battled back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the Turin Derby on Friday. Since a 2-1 win over Sampdoria on January 15, they have failed to win any of their last four games, drawing two and losing two.

Cagliari, meantime, was involved in a 1-1 draw with Napoli last time out, resulting in a sharing of the spoils for the second game in a row. They have only earned one win in their last six games in all competitions, losing two and drawing three times. Gli Isolani is presently 17th in the league standings with 22 points from 26 games, tied on points with Venezia, who are in the final relegation spot.

When does Torino vs Cagliari kick-off?

The Torino vs Cagliari will kick off at 16:30 on 27th February 2022 at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Torino vs Cagliari Team News

Torino Team News

Dennis Praet and Mohamed Fares are injured for Torino.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Pobega, Lukic, Vojvoda; Pjaca, Brekalo; Belotti

Cagliari Team News

Nahitan Nández, Damir Ceter, Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Marko Rog are injured for Cagliari.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Cragno; Goldaniga, Lovato, Altare; Bellanova, Grassi, Deiola, Marin, Dalbert; Pereiro, Pedro