Tommy Fury has revealed in a recent interview that his dad, John Fury, could miss his scheduled bout with Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia next month. Big John is said to have broken his ankle whilst out running on the ice recently. He could miss his son’s biggest fight of his life against Jake Paul on February 26th.

John Fury could be set to miss his son’s next fight against Jake Paul next month. The father of Tommy and WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, is said to have broken his ankle whilst out running in the icy conditions recently.

The former Love Island star is set to face Jake Paul in a few weeks time in what is the biggest fight of his life to date. The fight with Paul is being broadcast on ESPN+ in America with the pay-per-view price set at $49.99, much to the dismay of boxing fans.

It looks like big John Fury could end up missing the biggest fight of his son’s life due to his broken ankle. The 23-year-old has been training under the watchful eye of his dad in the lead up to this fight and is hoping he can recover from his injury rapidly to allow him to be in the corner on the night of the fight in just a few weeks time:

“My dad is currently on crutches with a broken ankle so he won’t be diving over any ropes. Hopefully it can heal up in the next four weeks, I don’t know.

“But we are only going over to Saudi to do a job and come home safe and sound,” Fury said about his dad’s injury.

In a recent interview with BBTVBoxing, John Fury revealed that he was out running in the icy conditions when he unfortunately broke his ankle. The 58-year-old is annoyed at himself for making a silly mistake and potentially jeopardising his son ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

“Listen, injuries happen, it’s my own fault being careless, jogging on the ice when I shouldn’t have been. It is what it is, I’ll get through it. I’ll put my best foot forward, which is my left one,” big John said.

Boxing fans around the world are hoping that this fight finally happens, given the fact it has fallen by the wayside on two occasions. Tommy Fury was forced to pull out of the first fight in December 2021 due to a rib injury. The Englishman was then not granted a VISA to enter the United States so the rescheduled fight too got cancelled.

However, this time it looks like the fight will finally go ahead in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Big time boxing seems to be quite frequent now in the Middle East, with Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 being stages there in August. Tyson Fury’s undisputed clash with Usyk is also said to be nearly finalisation and looks to be heading to Saudi too.

For now though, fingers crossed this fight between the Ohio man, Jake Paul, and his bitter English rival, Tommy Fury, goes down in less than four weeks time. Their reputations and severe bragging rights are on the line ahead of this mega-fight.

‘The Problem Child’ currently heads the market as the -150 betting favorite with the best US sportsbooks. ‘TNT’ on the other hand is the slight betting underdog and is priced at roughly +120 with the best sports betting apps in the USA.

