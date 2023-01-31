Boxing

Tommy Fury Reveals Dad John Could Miss Super-Fight With Jake Paul In Saudi Arabia

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
4 min read
Twitter Linkedin
John Fury Tommy Fury Jake Paul Boxing
John Fury Tommy Fury Jake Paul Boxing
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Tommy Fury has revealed in a recent interview that his dad, John Fury, could miss his scheduled bout with Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia next month. Big John is said to have broken his ankle whilst out running on the ice recently. He could miss his son’s biggest fight of his life against Jake Paul on February 26th.

John Fury Could Miss Son Tommy’s Fight With Jake Paul Due To Injury

John Fury could be set to miss his son’s next fight against Jake Paul next month. The father of Tommy and WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, is said to have broken his ankle whilst out running in the icy conditions recently.

The former Love Island star is set to face Jake Paul in a few weeks time in what is the biggest fight of his life to date. The fight with Paul is being broadcast on ESPN+ in America with the pay-per-view price set at $49.99, much to the dismay of boxing fans.

It looks like big John Fury could end up missing the biggest fight of his son’s life due to his broken ankle. The 23-year-old has been training under the watchful eye of his dad in the lead up to this fight and is hoping he can recover from his injury rapidly to allow him to be in the corner on the night of the fight in just a few weeks time:

“My dad is currently on crutches with a broken ankle so he won’t be diving over any ropes. Hopefully it can heal up in the next four weeks, I don’t know.

“But we are only going over to Saudi to do a job and come home safe and sound,” Fury said about his dad’s injury.

RELATED: Comparing The Boxing Earnings Of Both Jake Paul And Tommy Fury

In a recent interview with BBTVBoxing, John Fury revealed that he was out running in the icy conditions when he unfortunately broke his ankle. The 58-year-old is annoyed at himself for making a silly mistake and potentially jeopardising his son ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

“Listen, injuries happen, it’s my own fault being careless, jogging on the ice when I shouldn’t have been. It is what it is, I’ll get through it. I’ll put my best foot forward, which is my left one,” big John said.

Boxing fans around the world are hoping that this fight finally happens, given the fact it has fallen by the wayside on two occasions. Tommy Fury was forced to pull out of the first fight in December 2021 due to a rib injury. The Englishman was then not granted a VISA to enter the United States so the rescheduled fight too got cancelled.

However, this time it looks like the fight will finally go ahead in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Big time boxing seems to be quite frequent now in the Middle East, with Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 being stages there in August. Tyson Fury’s undisputed clash with Usyk is also said to be nearly finalisation and looks to be heading to Saudi too.

For now though, fingers crossed this fight between the Ohio man, Jake Paul, and his bitter English rival, Tommy Fury, goes down in less than four weeks time. Their reputations and severe bragging rights are on the line ahead of this mega-fight.

‘The Problem Child’ currently heads the market as the -150 betting favorite with the best US sportsbooks. ‘TNT’ on the other hand is the slight betting underdog and is priced at roughly +120 with the best sports betting apps in the USA.

Other Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing

LATEST Boxing Fans Fume at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Pay-Per-View Price

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 28 2023
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing
Comparing The Boxing Earnings Of Both Jake Paul And Tommy Fury
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 28 2023

Ever wondered who has made more money inside the boxing ring – Jake Paul or Tommy Fury? Well, in this article we have analysed the career earnings from boxing of…

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk
Boxing
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Likely To Generate Biggest Purse In Boxing History
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 26 2023

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could be set to earn the biggest fight purse in the history of boxing if the pair can agree to a fight in Saudi Arabi….

Gervonta Davis Boxing 1
Boxing
Gervonta Davis Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Record Of ‘Tank’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 23 2023
Hector Luis Garcia Boxing
Boxing
Hector Luis Garcia Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Record Of ‘El Androide’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 23 2023
Faze Temperrr Boxing
Boxing
Faze Temperrr Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Boxing Record
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 23 2023
KSI Boxing
Boxing
KSI Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Record Of ‘The Nightmare’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 23 2023
Arrow to top