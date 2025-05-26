Ahead of the Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi fight this week, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest from the Yokohama Buntai in Japan, including which world featherweight title belt is on the line in the Nunez vs Rikiishi fight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Sugar Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Fight?

The biggest fight outside of the United States in the world of boxing this weekend takes place in Japan as Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi takes center-stage at the Yokohama Buntai.

Given the time difference between America and Japan, US boxing fans will have to get up extremely early on Wednesday morning in order to catch the Nunez vs Rikiishi fight.

Boxing sportsbooks have listed Nunez as the favorite to win the bout. This comes as no surprise given the fact he has recorded 27 knockouts in all 27 of his victories. Rikiishi is a world class fighter too, but hasn’t fought the same caliber fighters as the Mexican.

When it comes to world title belts at featherweight, the four main governing bodies are of course the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. The Ring Magazine belt is also one of the main recognised legitimate titles now in boxing.

With that in mind, the vacant IBF World Featherweight Title is on the line this weekend in the Nunez vs Rikiishi fight. This comes after the former champion, Anto Cacace, vacated the belt in favor of other fights.

IBF World Featherweight Title Belt On The Line For Nunez vs Rikiishi

Wednesday marks Nunez’s first shot at world honors, with Rikiishi also looking to become world champion at the first time of asking. A win here could set up a super-fight with ‘The Monster’, as Naoya Inoue’s next fight could well be at featherweight.

Whoever wins this monumental world title fight on Wednesday could also be in line for some huge unifications in the 126-pound division.

Britain’s Nick Ball currently holds the WBA belt, with American Stephen Fulton the current WBC champion. Rafael Espinoza currently holds the WBO crown, so unifications against any of those three fighters could be an option for the Nunez vs Rikiishi winner.

Not to mention the fact that holding a version of a world title will make one of these fighters a star and one of the most sought-after names in the entire featherweight division.

Worldwide boxing giants DAZN are the broadcasting the event in over 200 countries worldwide, including the US. This means boxing fans won’t miss any of the action from Yokohama this Wednesday with some midweek boxing.

Huge ramifications for the 126-pound division from the Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan as Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi takes center-stage.

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi – Event Info

🥊 Fight: Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi 📊 Records: Nunez (27-1, 27 KO’s) | Rikiishi (16-1, 11 KO’s)

Nunez (27-1, 27 KO’s) | Rikiishi (16-1, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.00am ET

Approx. 5.00am ET 🏆 Titles: IBF World Featherweight Title

IBF World Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Yokohama Buntai | Yokohama, Japan