Boxing

IBF World Featherweight Title Belt On The Line In The Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Fight

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Eduardo Sugar Nunez - Boxing
Eduardo Sugar Nunez - Boxing

Ahead of the Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi fight this week, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest from the Yokohama Buntai in Japan, including which world featherweight title belt is on the line in the Nunez vs Rikiishi fight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Sugar Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Fight?

The biggest fight outside of the United States in the world of boxing this weekend takes place in Japan as Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi takes center-stage at the Yokohama Buntai.

Given the time difference between America and Japan, US boxing fans will have to get up extremely early on Wednesday morning in order to catch the Nunez vs Rikiishi fight.

Boxing sportsbooks have listed Nunez as the favorite to win the bout. This comes as no surprise given the fact he has recorded 27 knockouts in all 27 of his victories. Rikiishi is a world class fighter too, but hasn’t fought the same caliber fighters as the Mexican.

When it comes to world title belts at featherweight, the four main governing bodies are of course the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. The Ring Magazine belt is also one of the main recognised legitimate titles now in boxing.

With that in mind, the vacant IBF World Featherweight Title is on the line this weekend in the Nunez vs Rikiishi fight. This comes after the former champion, Anto Cacace, vacated the belt in favor of other fights.

IBF World Featherweight Title Belt On The Line For Nunez vs Rikiishi

Wednesday marks Nunez’s first shot at world honors, with Rikiishi also looking to become world champion at the first time of asking. A win here could set up a super-fight with ‘The Monster’, as Naoya Inoue’s next fight could well be at featherweight.

Whoever wins this monumental world title fight on Wednesday could also be in line for some huge unifications in the 126-pound division.

Britain’s Nick Ball currently holds the WBA belt, with American Stephen Fulton the current WBC champion. Rafael Espinoza currently holds the WBO crown, so unifications against any of those three fighters could be an option for the Nunez vs Rikiishi winner.

Not to mention the fact that holding a version of a world title will make one of these fighters a star and one of the most sought-after names in the entire featherweight division.

Worldwide boxing giants DAZN are the broadcasting the event in over 200 countries worldwide, including the US. This means boxing fans won’t miss any of the action from Yokohama this Wednesday with some midweek boxing.

Huge ramifications for the 126-pound division from the Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan as Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi takes center-stage.

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi – Event Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi
  • 📊 Records: Nunez (27-1, 27 KO’s) | Rikiishi (16-1, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.00am ET
  • 🏆 Titles: IBF World Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Yokohama Buntai | Yokohama, Japan
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Manny Pacquiao Boxing
Boxing

LATEST Sugar Ray Leonard Lends Advice To Manny Pacquiao Ahead Of Shock Return At 46-Years-Old

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 23 2025
Evander Holyfield Mike Tyson Boxing 1
Boxing
Evander Holyfield Admits He Would Have Lost To Prime Mike Tyson In Resurfaced Interview
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 22 2025

Former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight king Evander Holyfield has admitted that he would have lost to Mike Tyson had they fought when ‘Iron Mike’ was in his prime. In a…

Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao Next Fight: ‘Pac Man’ Returns To Face Mario Barrios For WBC World Welterweight Title After Four Year Absence
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 21 2025

It has been officially confirmed that after a four year absence from the ring, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will return at the age of 46. ‘Pac Man’ has been given…

Angelo Leo - Boxing
Boxing
IBF World Featherweight Title On The Line For Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 21 2025
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda - Boxing
Boxing
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For World Featherweight Title Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 20 2025
Josh Taylor Boxing 1
Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For All-British Welterweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 20 2025
Naoya Inoue Boxing
Boxing
Naoya Inoue Drops Retirement Bombshell Revealing That He Only Has Another Two Years Left In Boxing
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 19 2025
Arrow to top