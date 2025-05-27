Boxing

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For World Super-Featherweight Title Fight

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Eduardo Sugar Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi - Boxing
Eduardo Sugar Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi - Boxing

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi headlines midweek in Japan in a compelling IBF World Super-Featherweight Title fight. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of Wednesday’s intriguing main event in the 130-pound division.

The IBF belt is vacant following Anto Cacace vacating, with either Sugar Nunez or Masanori Rikiishi being crowned the new super-featherweight champion of the world on Wednesday morning (ET).

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to the Nunez vs Rikiishi world title fight this weekend.

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Preview

You can’t beat midweek boxing action, right? That’s what fans are in for this week as Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi headlines in Yokohama, Japan in the early hours of Wednesday morning (ET).

The vacant IBF World Super-Featherweight Title is on the line in this compelling fight, which sees two of the best 130-pound fighters in the world compete to become world champion for the very first time.

The boxing world may still be digesting the return of the great ‘Pac Man’ with Manny Pacquiao’s next fight being officially announced after four years away from the ring, with this Nunez vs Rikiishki fight very much going under the radar.

The Mexican ‘Sugar’ Nunez is the single hardest hitting fighter in the super-featherweight division. Each of his 27 wins have come via knockout, and he is expected to do the same here at the A-side on Wednesday in Japan.

That being said, Masanori Rikiishi is highly regarded in his own right, and he too is a fairly big puncher. He will have of course have home advantage too, but whether that will be a factor or not remains to be seen.

Who will join Emanuel Navarrete, O’Shaquie Foster and Lamont Roach as the fourth world champion at 130-pounds this Wednesday? Time will tell!

Nunez vs Rikiishi Prediction

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez is the favorite with boxing sportsbooks here, and rightly so. He has shown that he has the power to knock anyone out, as well as having the better wins on his resumé of late.

Nunez could well be the best fighter in the super-featherweight division, and will be looking to prove just that as he travels to face the hometown hero Masanori Rikiishi in Yokohama, Japan.

Rikiishi too is highly respected in the 130-pound division, but doesn’t have the same hype around him as Nunez. Although he is a world class fighter and supremely talented, it’s hard to see anything but another KO win for the Mexican.

Here at SportsLens, we are expecting a coming-of-age performance from Nunez on Wednesday. The whole world knows just how good he could be, and now he just has to prove it as he bids to become world champion at the first time of asking.

We fell he will do just that, systematically breaking the rough Rikishi down before securing the stoppage in the middle third of the fight.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Sugar Nunez to WIN via KNOCKOUT in Rounds 5-8

Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi: Fight Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi
  • 📊 Records: Nunez (27-1, 27 KO’s) | Kameda (16-1, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6.30am ET
  • 🏆 Titles: IBF World Super-Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Yokohama Buntai | Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

What Time Is The Nunez vs Rikiishi Fight At?

The Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi fight is set to get underway at approximately 7.30pm local (Yokohama-shi) time.

This means that US fight fans will have to get up early on Wednesday morning if they want to watch this IBF World Super-Featherweight Title clash.

Yokohama-shi time is 13 hours ahead of ET, meaning that the estimated ring walk for Nunez vs Rikiishi would be really early in the morning.

With a 6pm local time ring-walk, this means that it will be an 6.30am (ET) start for fight fans in America.

The undercard action is set to get underway at approx. 3am (ET).

DAZN is the place to watch the Nunez vs Rikiishi fight and undercard action this week in over 200 countries worldwide. It is available as part of your regular DAZN subscription and doesn’t require any additional pay-per-view costs.

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Super-Featherweight 12
Yoshiki Takei vs Yuttapong Tongdee Bantamweight 12
Tsubasa Narai vs Yuna Hara Super-Featherweight 10
Ryu Isogane vs Tomoya Yamamoto Light-Flyweight 8
Ryuto Yamada vs Suriya Kaimanee Super-Flyweight 6
Kazuma Aratake vs Kitidech Hirunsuk Light-Flyweight 6

Nunez vs Rikiishi: Tale of the Tape

Eduardo Nunez
Nationality Mexican
Age 27
Height 5’6″
Reach 68″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 28
Record 27-1 (27 KO’s)
Masanori Rikiishi
Nationality Japanese
Age 30
Height 5’9.5″
Reach 71.5″
Stance Southpaw
Total Fights 17
Record 16-1 (11 KO’s)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Eduardo Sugar Nunez - Boxing
Boxing

LATEST IBF World Featherweight Title Belt On The Line In The Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Fight

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 26 2025
Manny Pacquiao Boxing
Boxing
Sugar Ray Leonard Lends Advice To Manny Pacquiao Ahead Of Shock Return At 46-Years-Old
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 23 2025

Sugar Ray Leonard has summed up Manny Pacquiao’s chances against Mario Barrios after the Filipino boxing icon announced his shock return to the ring. The five-weight world champion has commented…

Evander Holyfield Mike Tyson Boxing 1
Boxing
Evander Holyfield Admits He Would Have Lost To Prime Mike Tyson In Resurfaced Interview
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 22 2025

Former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight king Evander Holyfield has admitted that he would have lost to Mike Tyson had they fought when ‘Iron Mike’ was in his prime. In a…

Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao Next Fight: ‘Pac Man’ Returns To Face Mario Barrios For WBC World Welterweight Title After Four Year Absence
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 21 2025
Angelo Leo - Boxing
Boxing
IBF World Featherweight Title On The Line For Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 21 2025
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda - Boxing
Boxing
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For World Featherweight Title Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 20 2025
Josh Taylor Boxing 1
Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For All-British Welterweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top