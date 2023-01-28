Boxing fans in the US are up in arms at the pay-per-view price set for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury. The fight is being aired on ESPN+, with the bout priced at $49.99 to watch from home.

Boxing Fans Raging At Paul vs Fury PPV Price

Third-time lucky as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to meet in the boxing ring on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. The fight is scheduled to take place in Diriyah, aired live on ESPN+ in American and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Boxing fans aren’t impressed one bit at how much the fight is going to cost them to watch. US fans will have to pay $49.99 if they wish to watch this grudge match between Fury and Paul unfold.

The fight has fallen off twice before, so fingers crossed we actually see it this time. First time around, the younger brother of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury was forced to pull out of the first fight scheduled for December 2021 due to injury. ‘TNT’ then had to pull out of the rescheduled bout eight months later too after failing to gain entry into the United States.

‘The Problem Child’ has racked up six straight victories as a professional boxer, and goes in as the slight betting favorite with the best offshore betting sites. Fury is currently the underdog, but as the fight draws closer we fully expect the Englishman to get backed into favour with sports betting apps. This is due to the fact he has been boxing from a very young age and has the surname ‘Fury’.

Paul had originally stated that he would never do business with Fury’s team again. However, the 26-year-old Ohio man confirmed yesterday that the two parties have now reached an agreement to fight in the Middle East on February 26th.

The YouTube star turned boxer will travel to the UK today to meet Fury in the ring at the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde tonight in London. The pair are likely to do a face-off in the ring, so expect things to get a bit spicey!

The fight is a compelling one and one that will draw huge numbers. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that boxing fans are raging and angry at the price set to buy the pay-per-view.

Paul is the -150 favorite with the best boxing sportsbooks to win the bout, with Fury priced as the +120 underdog.

Twitter Reaction To Paul vs Fury $49.99 Pay-Per-View Price

Some boxing fans were quick to voice their opinions on the bout costing $50 to watch. It seems like the majority of boxing fans are unhappy at the pay-per-view price set by ESPN+ ahead of this celebrity super-fight in Saudi Arabia.

Here are just some tweets reaction to the Paul vs Fury fight announcement and how much it will cost to buy:

If it were free….50/50 shot I'd watch it. PPV? HELL nah 🤣 — 💥Grizzle💥 (@gri22le) January 28, 2023

Can someone explain to me why almost every fight is now PPV absolute nonsense, this is not a PPV fight , gone are the days when PPV was for the biggest of fights — Aaron Gilks (@aaron_gilks) January 27, 2023

Yeah, I’ll never buy another PPV again…. — Jimmy (@JimboFromBama) January 27, 2023

Don’t waste $$ just watch the highlights. #lamefight — Jhovanny Figueroa (@JhovannyFiguer1) January 28, 2023

