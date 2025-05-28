Boxing

Teofimo Lopez’s Latest Social Media Posts Reveals He Has Reportedly Been FIRED By His Excellency Turki Alalshikh

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Teofimo Lopez Boxing
Teofimo Lopez Boxing

Teofimo Lopez has reportedly been fired. Although the two-division world champion hasn’t revealed who by, it is being speculated that he means he has been sacked by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

Teofimo Lopez Reportedly FIRED By Turki Alalshikh

It’s been a few weeks since Teofimo Lopez beat Arnold Barboza Jr at the historic Ring Magazine card in Times Square, New York City.

‘The Takeover’ didn’t exactly set the world alight with his performance, but still got the job done to retain his WBO World Super-Middleweight Title.

The card in general was a disappointment, with Ryan Garcia losing to Rolly Romero and Devin Haney putting in a lacklustre performance as well.

In the aftermath of the event, Lopez has now taken to social media overnight saying that he has been ‘fired’. The two-weight world champion didn’t elaborate on this claim, but boxing fans are now speculating that Lopez means he has been sacked by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

Alalshikh and Lopez reportedly signed a deal together at the beginning of 2025, with his win over Barboza Jr being the first fight as part of the Ring Magazine/Riyadh Season. However, it could well have been his first and last after claims that he has now been sacked.

Lopez’s recent social media posts on X (formerly Twitter) have suggested that his partnership with Turki Alalshikh is now over. If this is indeed the case, it would be a significant blow to his career both financially and in the ring too.

The Saudi Arabia boxing kingpin hasn’t responded to these claims from Lopez so termination of Lopez’s contract is yet to be confirmed.

Who Will Teofimo Lopez Fight Next?

Following his win against Arnold Barboza at the beginning of May, Teofimo Lopez has been pushing hard for a fight with unified IBF & WBA World Welterweight Champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

This would of course involve ‘The Takeover’ stepping up in weight to 147-pounds, a move which he has been pondering for some time now. Lopez was hoping Turki Alalshikh would help this fight happen, but that most definitely won’t be the case if he has actually been fired.

That is just one option for the 27-year-old going forward. Another option for Teofimo Lopez’s next fight is a fight with any of the other world champions at super-lightweight.

Alberto Puello (WBC), Richardson Hitchins (IBF) and Gary Antuanne Russell (WBA) are the three other world champions at 140-pounds. A unification against any of these names would be a huge fight for Lopez, if indeed he remains at super-lightweight.

Should he move up to welterweight, then it could be the ‘Boots’ fight. However, the unbeaten Ennis will likely move up in weight himself to light-middleweight, or instead go chasing the other two belts needed for him to become the undisputed king of the 147-pound division.

Where this would leave Lopez in terms of an opponent up at welterweight remains to be seen. Devin Haney’s next fight could depend on what Lopez does too, so a bout between the pair could well be on the cards next too up at welterweight.

This is unless Haney faces bitter rival Ryan Garcia in a rematch, but that doesn’t seem likely now given Garcia’s defeat to Romero. All in all, Teofimo Lopez does have several options for his next fight. It remains to be seen which avenue he explores.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Eduardo Sugar Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi - Boxing
Boxing

LATEST Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For World Super-Featherweight Title Fight

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 27 2025
Eduardo Sugar Nunez - Boxing
Boxing
IBF World Featherweight Title Belt On The Line In The Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 26 2025

Ahead of the Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi fight this week, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find…

Manny Pacquiao Boxing
Boxing
Sugar Ray Leonard Lends Advice To Manny Pacquiao Ahead Of Shock Return At 46-Years-Old
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 23 2025

Sugar Ray Leonard has summed up Manny Pacquiao’s chances against Mario Barrios after the Filipino boxing icon announced his shock return to the ring. The five-weight world champion has commented…

Evander Holyfield Mike Tyson Boxing 1
Boxing
Evander Holyfield Admits He Would Have Lost To Prime Mike Tyson In Resurfaced Interview
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 22 2025
Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao Next Fight: ‘Pac Man’ Returns To Face Mario Barrios For WBC World Welterweight Title After Four Year Absence
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 21 2025
Angelo Leo - Boxing
Boxing
IBF World Featherweight Title On The Line For Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 21 2025
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda - Boxing
Boxing
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For World Featherweight Title Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top