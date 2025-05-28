Teofimo Lopez has reportedly been fired. Although the two-division world champion hasn’t revealed who by, it is being speculated that he means he has been sacked by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

It’s been a few weeks since Teofimo Lopez beat Arnold Barboza Jr at the historic Ring Magazine card in Times Square, New York City.

‘The Takeover’ didn’t exactly set the world alight with his performance, but still got the job done to retain his WBO World Super-Middleweight Title.

The card in general was a disappointment, with Ryan Garcia losing to Rolly Romero and Devin Haney putting in a lacklustre performance as well.

In the aftermath of the event, Lopez has now taken to social media overnight saying that he has been ‘fired’. The two-weight world champion didn’t elaborate on this claim, but boxing fans are now speculating that Lopez means he has been sacked by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

Alalshikh and Lopez reportedly signed a deal together at the beginning of 2025, with his win over Barboza Jr being the first fight as part of the Ring Magazine/Riyadh Season. However, it could well have been his first and last after claims that he has now been sacked.

Lopez’s recent social media posts on X (formerly Twitter) have suggested that his partnership with Turki Alalshikh is now over. If this is indeed the case, it would be a significant blow to his career both financially and in the ring too.

The Saudi Arabia boxing kingpin hasn’t responded to these claims from Lopez so termination of Lopez’s contract is yet to be confirmed.

I just got fired, guys. #Boxing However, before things get better, bad things must happen first! #Resurrection — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) May 28, 2025

Who Will Teofimo Lopez Fight Next?

Following his win against Arnold Barboza at the beginning of May, Teofimo Lopez has been pushing hard for a fight with unified IBF & WBA World Welterweight Champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

This would of course involve ‘The Takeover’ stepping up in weight to 147-pounds, a move which he has been pondering for some time now. Lopez was hoping Turki Alalshikh would help this fight happen, but that most definitely won’t be the case if he has actually been fired.

That is just one option for the 27-year-old going forward. Another option for Teofimo Lopez’s next fight is a fight with any of the other world champions at super-lightweight.

Alberto Puello (WBC), Richardson Hitchins (IBF) and Gary Antuanne Russell (WBA) are the three other world champions at 140-pounds. A unification against any of these names would be a huge fight for Lopez, if indeed he remains at super-lightweight.

Should he move up to welterweight, then it could be the ‘Boots’ fight. However, the unbeaten Ennis will likely move up in weight himself to light-middleweight, or instead go chasing the other two belts needed for him to become the undisputed king of the 147-pound division.

Where this would leave Lopez in terms of an opponent up at welterweight remains to be seen. Devin Haney’s next fight could depend on what Lopez does too, so a bout between the pair could well be on the cards next too up at welterweight.

This is unless Haney faces bitter rival Ryan Garcia in a rematch, but that doesn’t seem likely now given Garcia’s defeat to Romero. All in all, Teofimo Lopez does have several options for his next fight. It remains to be seen which avenue he explores.