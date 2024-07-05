NFL

Tom Brady Proves He Can Still Throw In Star-Studded Beach Football Game During Offseason

Olly Taliku
Tom Brady
Tom Brady

Seven time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has shown that he still has some skills from his lengthy NFL career, as the 46-year-old took part in a beach football game with some star studded teammates.

Tom Brady Shows He’s Still Got It 

The NFL posted a video this week showing some superstars taking part in a casual game of beach football, with none other than Tom Brady himself taking part.

Although he retired over a year ago now, Brady still looked like he was in top shape in the video and was filmed throwing dimes in a casual looking game on the seafront.

 

Playing with Brady was some of the biggest stars in the league, including Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Dolphins new wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin.

There weren’t just NFL stars involved in the throw-around, as superstar rappers Quavo and Travis Scott were both on the receiving end of some Brady and Stroud passes.

The game was hosted in the Hamptons by businessman Michael Rubin who was also holding his iconic and exclusive White Party on Thursday night.

Although it was just a friendly game of beach football there was still a competitive vibe around the players and it was reported that C.J Stroud’s team just edged the match 5-4.

Brady was filmed throwing an interception into the hands of Damar Hamlin at the end of the video which seemingly ended the match and left the seven time Super Bowl champion a loser to last year’s rookie sensation C.J. Stroud. 

Since retiring, Brady has dipped his toes into commentary and punditry roles, as well as expanding his business portfolio with roles at Delta Airlines and Hertz.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
