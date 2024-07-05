Seven time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has shown that he still has some skills from his lengthy NFL career, as the 46-year-old took part in a beach football game with some star studded teammates.

Tom Brady Shows He’s Still Got It

The NFL posted a video this week showing some superstars taking part in a casual game of beach football, with none other than Tom Brady himself taking part.

Although he retired over a year ago now, Brady still looked like he was in top shape in the video and was filmed throwing dimes in a casual looking game on the seafront.

Playing with Brady was some of the biggest stars in the league, including Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Dolphins new wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin.

There weren’t just NFL stars involved in the throw-around, as superstar rappers Quavo and Travis Scott were both on the receiving end of some Brady and Stroud passes.

The game was hosted in the Hamptons by businessman Michael Rubin who was also holding his iconic and exclusive White Party on Thursday night.

Although it was just a friendly game of beach football there was still a competitive vibe around the players and it was reported that C.J Stroud’s team just edged the match 5-4.

Brady was filmed throwing an interception into the hands of Damar Hamlin at the end of the video which seemingly ended the match and left the seven time Super Bowl champion a loser to last year’s rookie sensation C.J. Stroud.

Since retiring, Brady has dipped his toes into commentary and punditry roles, as well as expanding his business portfolio with roles at Delta Airlines and Hertz.