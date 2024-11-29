While commentating on Thanksgiving, Tom Brady offered his very blunt opinion on Daniel Jones leaving the Giants last week with the quarterback GOAT not impressed in the slightest.

Tom Brady’s Blunt Thoughts On Daniel Jones

There isn’t much higher praise in football than receiving a compliment from Tom Brady but on the other side of that coin, it can be a difficult one to take when receiving criticism from the GOAT of the NFL.

Daniel Jones has been in the news a lot lately after being dropped by New York before requesting to be released from the roster altogether and Brady was not too impressed with how the quarterback handled the situation.

Brady was co-commentating on the Giants loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving and there was no surprises when Jones was brought up, as the three-time MVP was asked for his opinions on Jones requesting to be released.

“I don’t know how that whole situation went down but to think that you’d ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than how I would’ve handled that,” Brady said.

“I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless of the situation, knowing that I was trying to be the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing.”

🚨VIDEO: #NFL legend Tom Brady ripping on Daniel Jones for requesting his release from the #Giants. Brady says the team committed a lot of money to Jones… and that he would never have abandoned his teammates like that, no matter how hard it got.

pic.twitter.com/D492zfbUFK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 28, 2024

Jones joined the Minnesota Vikings almost immediately after he was released by the Giants, with speculation over Sam Darnold’s future following a dip in performances.

“There’s just some different things that happen in the NFL. Everyone makes individual choices. I think we all, at points in our career, face different challenges.” Brady continued.

“I showed up every day, I didn’t care if they asked me to be scout team safety, be scout team quarterback, I was gonna do whatever I could to help the team win.”

The Vikings were exactly what Jones was looking for in his sixth year in the NFL, as he was hoping to swap New York for a team pushing for the playoffs this year.