Titans reportedly will not pass on a ‘generational talent’ in the 2025 NFL draft

After finishing 3-14 in 2024, the Tennessee Titans have the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. After the season, the team parted ways with general manager Ron Carthon and hired Mike Borgonzi as the new GM.

He was previously with Kansas City for 16 seasons and was assistant GM for the last four. As Borgonzi saw with the Chiefs, building a roster through the draft is crucial to team success. That’s why reports say that the Titans will not pass on a “generational talent” in the 2025 draft class. Will they take one of the top two QBs or possibly Travis Hunter?

Who will the Titans draft with the first overall pick?

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Diving into the #Titans situation at No. 1 and why they won’t pass on a generational talent. pic.twitter.com/dO1UoHSYG1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2025



The Titans, Browns, and Giants all finished 3-14 in 2024. Through tiebreakers, Tennesee earned the #1 pick in the 2025 draft. With the #1 pick comes a lot of pressure to make the right decision. Titans’ new GM Mike Borgonzi will experience that pressure firsthand. Chad Brinker is the president of football operations for Tennessee. On Wednesday, Brinker spoke to the media and said the Titans will not pass on a “generational talent.”

That was a vague response from Brinker and did not indicate what the Titans might do. On their current depth chart, Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are the only QBs. If the Titans want to take a step forward as a franchise, they need a new QB. Is drafting a QB at #1 the right move for Tennesee in 2025? Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top QB prospects. One of them could be the “generational talent” that the Titans front office is referring to.

However, Tennessee could be eyeing Travis Hunter, Sanders’ Colorado teammate and Heisman Trophy winner. Hunter is a unique player who excels on both sides of the ball. His high-level ability as a cornerback and wide receiver makes him a coveted prospect. It would be tough for any team to pass on Hunter. That’s why he might be drafted #1 by Tennessee this April. We’ll have to see what first-year GM Mike Borgonzi has in mind.