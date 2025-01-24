NFL

Titans reportedly will not pass on a ‘generational talent’ in the 2025 NFL draft

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL draft prospects 2025 pic
NFL draft prospects 2025 pic

After finishing 3-14 in 2024, the Tennessee Titans have the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. After the season, the team parted ways with general manager Ron Carthon and hired Mike Borgonzi as the new GM. 

He was previously with Kansas City for 16 seasons and was assistant GM for the last four. As Borgonzi saw with the Chiefs, building a roster through the draft is crucial to team success. That’s why reports say that the Titans will not pass on a “generational talent” in the 2025 draft class. Will they take one of the top two QBs or possibly Travis Hunter?

Who will the Titans draft with the first overall pick?


The Titans, Browns, and Giants all finished 3-14 in 2024. Through tiebreakers, Tennesee earned the #1 pick in the 2025 draft. With the #1 pick comes a lot of pressure to make the right decision. Titans’ new GM Mike Borgonzi will experience that pressure firsthand. Chad Brinker is the president of football operations for Tennessee. On Wednesday, Brinker spoke to the media and said the Titans will not pass on a “generational talent.”

That was a vague response from Brinker and did not indicate what the Titans might do. On their current depth chart, Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are the only QBs. If the Titans want to take a step forward as a franchise, they need a new QB. Is drafting a QB at #1 the right move for Tennesee in 2025? Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top QB prospects. One of them could be the “generational talent” that the Titans front office is referring to.

However, Tennessee could be eyeing Travis Hunter, Sanders’ Colorado teammate and Heisman Trophy winner. Hunter is a unique player who excels on both sides of the ball. His high-level ability as a cornerback and wide receiver makes him a coveted prospect. It would be tough for any team to pass on Hunter. That’s why he might be drafted #1 by Tennessee this April. We’ll have to see what first-year GM Mike Borgonzi has in mind.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Milroe Alabama pic
NFL

LATEST Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly ‘love’ Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
Omarion Hampton UNC pic
NFL
Who are the top four RBs in the 2025 NFL draft class?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025

At the end of April, the 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Teams have been preparing months in advance for that moment. Drafting the right players…

Trent Baalke Jags pic
NFL
Jacksonville is hitting an organizational overhaul by parting ways with GM Trent Baalke
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025

With a 4-13 record in 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Immediately after the season’s end, head coach Doug Pederson was fired after…

Al Golden Notre Dame pic
NFL
Al Golden is leaving Notre Dame to be the Bengals’ next defensive coordinator
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
John Spytek Bucs pic
NFL
John Spytek is the Raiders’ fifth general manager since the team relocated in 2020
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
Liam Coen Bucs pic
NFL
Liam Coen is signing a new contract with the Bucs, will remove himself from Jacksonville’s head coaching search
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2025
Browns helmet pic
NFL
Do the Cleveland Browns need to draft a QB with the second overall pick?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2025
Arrow to top