Tim Patrick is signing with the Lions practice squad after being released by the Denver Broncos

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Tuesday, August 27th was the deadline for all 32 teams to have their rosters trimmed to 53 players. Each year, hundreds of players are let go by teams in hopes of playing in the NFL. In 2024, there were a few surprising moves. One of the biggest was the Denver Broncos releasing WR Tim Patrick. 

The 30-year-old was set to head into his fifth season with Denver after missing all of 2022 and 2023. In his last two healthy seasons, Patrick was a reliable WR2 for the Broncos. However, injuries have kept Patrick off the field. After being waived by Denver, the Detroit Lions have signed the veteran WR to their practice squad. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there’s an expectation that Patrick could work his way on to the active roster at some point this season.

Tim Patrick has been signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad


After three seasons collegiately at Utah, WR Tim Patrick went undrafted. However, he got his opportunity in 2018 with the Denver Broncos. He played in all 16 games for the team that season and made four starts. Over his first two seasons, Patrick worked his way up the depth chart. At the start of 2020, Patrick was a full-time starter for the Broncos. In the two years he started for Denver, Patrick had 104 catches for 1,476 and 11 touchdowns. When healthy, the veteran WR is a big-time playmaker. However, injuries have left Patrick off the field for the last two seasons.

During training camp in 2022, Tim Patrick tore his ACL and missed the entire season. Unfortunately, Patrick tore his Achilles tendon in training camp of 2023 and missed that entire season. The former undrafted WR is fully healthy in 2024 but he was not a part of Denver’s long-term plans. Now, Patrick gets a fresh start with the Lions. Detroit just released veteran WRs Donovan People-Jones and Daurice Fountain. Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted the team could benefit from having a versatile big-bodied receiver. At six-foot-four, Patrick can do just that. He hopes to resurge his career in Detroit after devastating injuries in 2022 and 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
