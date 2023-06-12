Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Are Creating A New Golf League

Much of the news surrounding the golf world over the last week has been based on the merger between the PGA and LIV Golf, a huge business venture that will undoubtedly affect the game. But there is another new league that is forming behind the scenes, and golf greats Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are at the forefront of the movement.

New Golf League: TGL Set To Tee Off In January

The new venture will be called The Golf League, or TGL, and will be a virtual experience of sorts mixed in with live-action shots. There will be six teams of three players consisting of PGA professionals, competing in a head-to-head, 18-hole matchup.

It will take place indoors, inside a 135,000 square foot building in Palm Beach, Florida, with players hitting long distance shots into a virtual IMAX screen, before hitting actual putts, chips, and bunker shots. The venue will reportedly hold 1,500 to 2,000 spectators.

Some of the biggest names in the game are already signed up and committed to the new venture. In addition to Woods and McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will be taking part, as will Colin Morikowa and Xander Schauffele.

Celebrities Have Invested In The New Venture

There have been big celebrity contributions as well, as there is a long list of recognizable names who have invested in TGL. Some of those include Steph Curry, Shohei Ohtani, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Durant, and Justin Bieber.

TGL is scheduled to kick off in January 2024. It will be played on Monday nights in prime time, and rounds have a 2-hour time limit.

It will be good timing for the league to kick off. As sports insider Joe Pompliano points out, they will be competing only with the NBA and NHL, and the Monday nights are key. Football fans are already “trained” to tune in during prime time on Mondays, especially so when the NFL regular season is winding down.

It has yet to be announced which network will be broadcasting the events.

