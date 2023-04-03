Betting

Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 210223150836 06 tiger woods lead image
rsz 210223150836 06 tiger woods lead image

Masters Week is upon us, and the greatest golfers in the world will be ascending upon Augusta, Georgia for arguably the biggest and most famous weekend in the sport.

We are well past the days of his dominant prime, but it is hard to think about the Masters tournament without also thinking of Tiger Woods. He is a five-time winner of the prestigious event, grabbing a majority of his victories in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Tiger Woods Given +6500 Odds Of Winning 2023 Masters

A resurgence back in 2019 led to his 5th and most recent win at Augusta, when he edged out Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson by a stroke each.

Woods hasn’t played much since then. He played in just three tournaments during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, two of them being majors. He finished tied for 38th at the Masters that year, and missed the cut altogether at the US Open.

All three tournaments that Woods took part in last season were majors, of which his finishes were 47th, missed cut, and a withdrawal.

But despite his struggles, Tiger Woods is still projected to make the cut and finish within the top-25 at the conclusion of the weekend.

Scheffler, McIlroy Are The Current Favorites

The two favorites are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, both of whom lead the way with +750 designations. John Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay round out the top-5.

You have to scroll down the list for a bit before you’ll see Woods’ name pop up. Tiger will enter the tournament with a +6500 designation, the 25th shortest odds of anyone in the field.

Bet on Tiger Woods To Win Masters (+6500) at BetOnline

Given his recent track record of performances and struggles in majors, it would normally be a surprise to see someone with that status with relatively short odds. But Tiger Woods has always been a gambling anomaly, in that there will always be bettors who take action on him in hopes that he pulls off one of his incredible performances.

It would take a historical performance for Woods to overcome the odds, but you’d cash in a cool $6,500 on a $100 bet if Tiger were able to take home the hardware.

Golf Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 102701099 hooker t800
Betting

LATEST 2023 NFL Draft: Which Team Is Most Likely To Draft Hendon Hooker?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
rsz r1151941 1296x729 16 9
Betting
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: 71% Chance Of Mavericks Return
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 2 2023

Kyrie Irving has had a tough time finding a permanent home in the NBA after a tumultuous first 12 years of his career. According to the oddsmakers, there is a…

rsz gettyimages 1448238053 1024x744 1
Betting
Rapper Drake Bets $250,000 On FAU And Miami In Final Four
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 1 2023

Drake has become one of the more famous sports gamblers lately, and his has made his selections for the Final Four. The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram story early…

rsz ad9edaef dd5e 4f94 b875 5014235089de 1920x1080 1
Betting
NCAA Tournament: 3 Intriguing Prop Bets For Saturday’s Final Four
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
rsz 24wcbb clark arms tczk videosixteenbynine3000
Betting
Caitlyn Clark Prop Bets For Final Four Game vs. South Carolina
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
Steph Curry LeBron James
Betting
Warriors Favored To Be Best California-Based Team In NBA Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 29 2023
lamar jackson
Betting
Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds: 36% Chance He Stays With Ravens
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 28 2023
Arrow to top