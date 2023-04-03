Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters

Masters Week is upon us, and the greatest golfers in the world will be ascending upon Augusta, Georgia for arguably the biggest and most famous weekend in the sport.

We are well past the days of his dominant prime, but it is hard to think about the Masters tournament without also thinking of Tiger Woods. He is a five-time winner of the prestigious event, grabbing a majority of his victories in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Tiger Woods Given +6500 Odds Of Winning 2023 Masters

The wait is over. Masters week begins today. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ulRljsMCAH — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023

A resurgence back in 2019 led to his 5th and most recent win at Augusta, when he edged out Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson by a stroke each.

Woods hasn’t played much since then. He played in just three tournaments during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, two of them being majors. He finished tied for 38th at the Masters that year, and missed the cut altogether at the US Open.

All three tournaments that Woods took part in last season were majors, of which his finishes were 47th, missed cut, and a withdrawal.

But despite his struggles, Tiger Woods is still projected to make the cut and finish within the top-25 at the conclusion of the weekend.

First stop each year. A lot about the Par 3 course is new and different. But the view on 8 tee is the same. So is the feeling. Gratitude. Wonderful to be back at Augusta National. Masters week is here. pic.twitter.com/WdI6uPZHT3 — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) April 3, 2023

Scheffler, McIlroy Are The Current Favorites

The two favorites are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, both of whom lead the way with +750 designations. John Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay round out the top-5.

You have to scroll down the list for a bit before you’ll see Woods’ name pop up. Tiger will enter the tournament with a +6500 designation, the 25th shortest odds of anyone in the field.

Given his recent track record of performances and struggles in majors, it would normally be a surprise to see someone with that status with relatively short odds. But Tiger Woods has always been a gambling anomaly, in that there will always be bettors who take action on him in hopes that he pulls off one of his incredible performances.

It would take a historical performance for Woods to overcome the odds, but you’d cash in a cool $6,500 on a $100 bet if Tiger were able to take home the hardware.

