This Thursday, 7 October, there is live horse racing streaming available with QuinnBet for those who want to watch and bet on horse racing online. This is all about what’s on today in the UK and Ireland. QuinnBet give new customers a £25 risk free bet just for joining their sportsbook too!

The customary mix of jumps, Flat and All-Weather action is part of today’s horse racing live streaming on offer. Don’t miss a minute of equine competition with QuinnBet who let punters see it all for free. This Thursday is another day with five meetings for those looking to watch and bet on horse racing for nothing.

Ayr starts 7 October off with Flat turf action followed by Thurles in Ireland in the same code. The two National Hunt meetings at Exeter and Worcester are well worth watching, while later on Chelmsford fills the All-Weather evening slot. Read on and discover more about today’s live horse racing streaming events in more detail:

Live Stream Thursday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

Today marks the first day of the core jumps season at Exeter. A proper National Hunt track down in Devon, the campaign kicks off on unseasonably good to firm ground. Nigel Hawke trains the red-hot favourite Diligent in the opening novice hurdle over an extended 2m 2f (1:23). Oliver Sherwood saddles a warm order too in Stratford bumper scorer Puffin Bay for her bow over obstacles in the extended 2m mares’ maiden hurdle (1:55).

The race of the day, and one big reason for tuning in to horse racing live streaming this Thursday comes later on the card. There may only be a small field in the 3m novices’ limited handicap chase (4:15), but Uttoxeter’s Summer Cup hero Storm Home has to prove he can handle top weight and the fast conditions. Colin Tizzard’s charge looks for his hat-trick, but so does another progressive chaser in Rhythm Is A Dancer for champion trainer Paul Nicholls. Philip Hobbs runner Umndeni isn’t without a chance either, so this promises to be a cracker.

Champion Bumper form put to test at Worcester

At Worcester, meanwhile, a decent mares’ novice chase opens the card (1:38). Anythingforlove, Hunny Moon, Little River Bay and Nada To Prada could all improve for tackling fences in a wide-open contest. The last race at Worcester could be the clash of the day, however.

Nicholls saddles French import Halo Des Obeaux, already a winner over obstacles, under a penalty in the 2m novice hurdle (4:33). Against him, however, is the Champion Bumper ninth I Like To Move It who showed plenty of ability in National Hunt Flat races. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ runner has taken over as favourite for this meeting.

Besides this jumps action, there are three other meetings available via the QuinnBet live horse racing streaming service today. Getting to them is simply. Just follow these steps:

Find the Horse Racing page Locate races of interest Hit Watch and stream live

Thursday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 7 October

Ayr – first race 13:00 BST

Thurles – first race 13:15 BST

Exeter – first race 13:23 BST

Worcester – first race 13:38 BST

Chelmsford – first race 17:00 BST

