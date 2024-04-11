With the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder selected big man, Chet Holmgren. The 21-year-old was the #1 recruit in the high school class of 2021. Holmgren played one season collegiately at Gonzaga before declaring for the NBA Draft. Unfortunately, the start of Holmgren’s career in the pros was delayed.

In late August of 2022, the team announced that the #2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren had to miss the entire 2022-23 season. It was not easy for him to do but he trusted the process and was able to come back stronger. After missing an entire year to start his career, Holmgren is on pace to play 82 games this season.

Chet Holmgren proved to be a durable player for the Thunder in 2023-24

Jalen Williams praises Chet Holmgren’s impressive rookie season as Chet is on track to play all 82 games despite battling injuries, contributing significantly to OKC’s push towards the top of the conference “What’s his case for Rookie of the Year?Well, I think his numbers speak… pic.twitter.com/yErMmuFHWy — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 11, 2024



Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished 40-42 and missed the playoffs for the third straight year. The Thunder thought they’d have Chet Holmgren at center in 2022-23 but a Lisfranc injury delayed his career starting. However, missing an entire season to start his career hasn’t affected Holmgren’s play in 2023-24. The rookie center is averaging (16.5) points, (7.9) rebounds, (2.5) assists, and (2.3) blocks per game. His rebounds and blocks per game lead the Thunder this season.

Along with his elite production on both sides of the ball, Holmgren was an efficient shooter for OKC this season. The 21-year-old is averaging (.526) percent from the field and (.372) from beyond the arc. That’s an impressive production from someone over seven feet tall. Holmgren fits the model of the modern NBA big man who can space the floor and still get work done down low. Additionally, Holmgren has above-average handles for a center. He’s going to be a fantastic player for the Thunder for years to come.

Oklahoma City rookie Chet Holmgren sits down with @Stadium: “If you don’t come into training camp on day one with the mindset of doing everything toward winning a championship, you don’t end up in the Thunder organization.” On “too young” label, Wemby, SGA, more: pic.twitter.com/QVuv2JJefV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2024



In his first season playing with the Thunder, Chet Holmgren has helped the team get to 50 wins. OKC is 55-25 with two games left to play. They have a chance to have more wins than the Thunder did in 2015-16 when they finished 55-27. That was the last time they had at least 55 wins in a season. The 2013-14 Thunder had 59 wins. Oklahoma City has been impressive all season and the team is still fighting for second place in the West. They have an identical record with the Timberwolves. Regardless of what seed they get in the West, the Thunder believe they’re a team that can compete for an NBA title.