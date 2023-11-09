The Utah Jazz Have A “Tribute” To Michael Jordan At Their Arena

We are more than 25 years removed from the 1998 NBA Finals, but the Utah Jazz are still holding onto a grudge from their loss to the Chicago Bulls in that series.

Utah Jazz Change Wi-Fi Name In Area To “JordanPushedOff”

“I grew up in Utah as a die hard fan of the Jazz.. The Wi-Fi in the building is actually Jordan pushed off” 😂😂 ~ @RyanQualtrics #PMSLive #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/SEKCvq6lBa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2023

Did Michael Jordan push off? In what would be his final game as a member of the Bulls, Jordan and his team were down by 1 point in the closing minute of Game 6. They were up 3-2 in the series, and looking to avoid having to play a Game 7 in front of another boisterous Salt Lake City crowd. Michael Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone with 20 second on the clock and jogged the ball up the floor.

With nine second left, Jordan made his move. With Byron Russell playing defense, Jordan drove to the top of the circle above the free throw line and took a hard jab step. When he did, he placed his left hand on Russell’s behind and appeared to give him a shove out of the way. Jordan rose up and drained the shot with 6 seconds left, providing for one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Jazz Made The Move For Their 50th Anniversary

The Utah Jazz have still not recovered from Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot to win the 1998 NBA Finals 😭 The Jazz’s arena WiFi network is named “JordanPushedOff” What do you think the password would be? 🤔 (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/E94Mn5tsKO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

The Jazz would have probably liked to forget the moment, but they apparently haven’t. The team is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and have taken a humorous jab at Jordan and the memorable moment that kept them from winning an NBA Championship.

For the 2023-24 season, the Wi-Fi name at the Delta Center has been changed, and now reads “JordanPushedOff”.

Team owner Ryan Smith recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and he and the crew had a laugh when the (likely temporary) name change.

The two teams had an inter-conference rivalry in the late 90s. They met in the Finals in back-to-back seasons, with the Bulls coming out victorious each time, preventing Karl Malone and John Stockton from winning elusive championship rings late in their careers. Jordan would go on to play for the Wizards in the twilight of his playing days, but his final shot against Russell and the Jazz will always be the iconic stamp on his illustrious career.