NBA

The Utah Jazz Have A “Tribute” To Michael Jordan At Their Arena

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 11404862610
rsz 11404862610

We are more than 25 years removed from the 1998 NBA Finals, but the Utah Jazz are still holding onto a grudge from their loss to the Chicago Bulls in that series.

Utah Jazz Change Wi-Fi Name In Area To “JordanPushedOff”

Did Michael Jordan push off? In what would be his final game as a member of the Bulls, Jordan and his team were down by 1 point in the closing minute of Game 6. They were up 3-2 in the series, and looking to avoid having to play a Game 7 in front of another boisterous Salt Lake City crowd. Michael Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone with 20 second on the clock and jogged the ball up the floor.

With nine second left, Jordan made his move. With Byron Russell playing defense, Jordan drove to the top of the circle above the free throw line and took a hard jab step. When he did, he placed his left hand on Russell’s behind and appeared to give him a shove out of the way. Jordan rose up and drained the shot with 6 seconds left, providing for one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Jazz Made The Move For Their 50th Anniversary

The Jazz would have probably liked to forget the moment, but they apparently haven’t. The team is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and have taken a humorous jab at Jordan and the memorable moment that kept them from winning an NBA Championship.

For the 2023-24 season, the Wi-Fi name at the Delta Center has been changed, and now reads “JordanPushedOff”.

Team owner Ryan Smith recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and he and the crew had a laugh when the (likely temporary) name change.

The two teams had an inter-conference rivalry in the late 90s. They met in the Finals in back-to-back seasons, with the Bulls coming out victorious each time, preventing Karl Malone and John Stockton from winning elusive championship rings late in their careers. Jordan would go on to play for the Wizards in the twilight of his playing days, but his final shot against Russell and the Jazz will always be the iconic stamp on his illustrious career.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
cc43f9c0 7ea3 11ee b7dc 2ffa0371286e
NBA

LATEST Heat Injury Report: Tyler Herro Out Multiple Weeks With Ankle Injury

Author image Owen Jones  •  5h
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA
Joel Embiid and the 76ers are 6-1 to start the 2023-24 season and are thriving without James Harden
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  8h

The 76ers started the 2023-24 season with a loss to the Bucks in their first game. Since then, the Sixers have won six in a row and are first in…

Terance Mann Clippers pic
NBA
Clippers Injury Report: Terance Mann will make his 2023-24 season debut tonight for Los Angeles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 8 2023

A little over a week ago, the 76ers and Clippers made a deal that sent Harden to LA. The Clippers now have Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Harden…

Jaden Ivey Pistons pic
NBA
Pistons Depth Chart: After starting 73 games in 2022-23, Jaden Ivey has been a bench player this season for Detroit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 8 2023
rsz nikola jokic 1 2032265 1699331860331
NBA
NBA: Nikola Jokić Passes LeBron James In Career Triple-Doubles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 7 2023
James Harden Clippers pic
NBA
James Harden will make his debut with the Clippers tonight on the road vs. the Knicks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 6 2023
rsz ezgif 5 9e52102936 julius randle abbie parr associated press
NBA
Knicks News: Julius Randle Is Off To A Historically Bad Start To The 2023-24 Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 6 2023
Arrow to top