The Portland Trail Blazers could trade Anfernee Simons or Jerami Grant ahead of training camp

Zach Wolpin
In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers finished 21-61. Tied for their worst record in franchise history. Portland has had the same record in two other seasons (1972-73 & 2005-06). It was the team’s first season in over 10+ years without all-star PG Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers finished dead last in the Western Conference last season. 

According to Blazers beat writer Aaron Fentress, the team could trade one of their key players ahead of training camp this fall. Fentress mentioned Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant as two players who have the potential to be moved. He noted that the team will not wait until the trade deadline next season if a team is offering more during the offseason. We’ll have to wait and see what moves the Blazers end up making.

Is Anfernee Simons or Jerami Grant more likely to be traded by Portland?


The Portland Trail Blazers took a massive step back in 2023-24. Their franchise is headed toward a rebuild. They have young talent on the roster that still needs to develop. Last season, Anfernee Simons’ (22.6) points per game led the Blazers. Jerami Grant’s (21.0) points per game was the second-most. However, Blazers beat writer Aaron Fentress has reported that both players are potentially on the chopping block. While Simons is their best offensive player, the team might be heading in a different direction at guard.

Portland used a top-three pick in the 2023 draft to take Scoot Henderson. The team is fully invested in him as their starting PG and developing him further. That leaves room for an SG in the starting lineup with two players vying for the spot. They are Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Fentress reported that Sharpe might be the ideal piece the Blazers are looking to pair with Scoot Henderson. Leaing Sumons as a bench player. A role he hasn’t played since 2021-22. If a team offers enough to Portland, they might be willing to let Simons go. He was the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.


There’s also starting PF Jerami Grant who’s been with the Blazers for the last two seasons. Portland brought him over from Detroit to try and pair with Damian Lillard. That duo lasted just one season. This past season, Grant said he doesn’t want to be part of a team that is rebuilding. The Trail Blazers are headed that way and Jerami Grant might want out. Decisions have to be made internally by the Blazers to choose which players they want to keep.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
