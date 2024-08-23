The Packers are playing it ‘cautious’ with backup RB AJ Dillion as he deals with a neck injury

This offseason, the Packers let RB Aaron Jones hit unrestricted free agency. The veteran signed with the Minnesota Vikings. To replace Jones, Green Bay signed RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal. Jacobs spent the first five seasons of his career with the Raiders. Now he’s the Packers’ starting RB.

Behind Jacobs in the depth chart is RB AJ Dillion. He was a second-round pick by Green Bay out of Boston College in 2020. The 26-year-old has played in 60 games for the Packers and has made 11 starts. For the second time in the last eight months, Dillon is dealing with a neck injury. Dillon has not practiced all week and head coach Mike LeFleur told the media that they are being “cautious” with their backup RB.

Will AJ Dillon be ready for the start of the 2024 season?

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on AJ Dillon’s injury: “It’s a wait-and-see, waiting for a couple more opinions to come back.” — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 22, 2024



For the last four seasons, AJ Dillon has been the backup RB for the Packers. His six games started in 2023 were the most of his career. The former second-round pick is not known for his blazing speed and elusiveness. Rather, Dillon is a power back that can get you the tough yards and doesn’t go down on first contact. With the Packers’ regular-season opener in just over two weeks, the team is playing it “cautious” with Dillon. The last thing they want is for Dillon to start the season on the PUP and miss time. He missed Green Bay’s joint practice this week with the Detroit Lions.

AJ Dillon played in Green Bay’s first preseason game and carried the ball just four times. However, Dillon did not play in the Packers’ second preseason game vs. Denver. That led the media to believe that Dillon had secured his roster spot and was being rented with other key players. While that may be true, he’s also sitting out due to a neck injury. In the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Packers drafted RB Marshawn Lloyd out of USC. Unfortunately, Lloyd has been dealing with injuries of his own. Leaving himself and AJ Dillon off the field in practice this week. Not ideal for the Packers who have been an RB by committee team under Matt LeFleur.