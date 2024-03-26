The NFL trade deadline has been pushed back to the Tuesday after Week 9

With the annual league meetings taking place this week, changes are underway. Owners have been voting on rule changes for the 2024 season. So far, they’ve banned hip-drop tackles and trying out a new hybrid kickoff format in 2024. Additionally, it was announced that the trade deadline is being pushed back.

In 2021, the league extended the schedule to 18 weeks and they added another regular season game. At the time, the trade deadline was not adjusted and it was still the Tuesday after Week 8. After owners approved it this morning, the league has moved the trade deadline back to the Tuesday after Week 9. An extra week for teams to evaluate their roster and decide whether they’ll be buyers or sellers.

What does the trade deadline moving back a week mean for the NFL?

Officially: The NFL trade deadline has been moved to the Tuesday after Week 9 games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024



The Pittsburgh Steelers submitted the proposal for the trade deadline to be moved back an extra week. It received three-fourths of the votes it needed to pass. Now, the trade deadline is the Tuesday after Week 9. That also happens to be election day in 2024. Last season, the trade deadline was October 31. Browns’ GM Andrew Berry submitted a proposal to move the trade deadline back to Week 10. The Lions, Jets, Eagles, and Commanders all supported that proposal.

Despite those teams wanting to move it back even further, the league stayed conservative and decided Week 9 was the right move. The league’s trade deadline had been the Tuesday after Week 8 since 2012. Now, an extra week has been added. Giving teams more time to self-evaluate and decide what moves are right for their franchise. Compared to the other professional league’s trade deadline, the NFL is rather slow. That’s because of the salary cap, contracts, and compensatory picks.

Among the rule changes at the NFL’s Annual Meeting, the trade deadline has been pushed back a week to the day after Week 9 is completed. pic.twitter.com/NbnkHHC0FJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 26, 2024