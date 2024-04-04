NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks have not been trending in the right direction over the last two weeks

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
The 2023-24 regular season is quickly coming to an end. At 47-29, the Milwaukee Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference with six games left. Milwaukee has a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Cavaliers. In their last 10 games, the Bucks are 5-5. Additionally, they are 1-4 in their last five. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have had back-to-back embarrassing losses and the team is not where they should be at this point in the season. April is when teams should be locked in and playing their best brand of basketball. That is far from what the Bucks have been doing lately. Milwaukee has not been trending in the right direction over the last two weeks. It needs to change quickly before the playoffs start in a few weeks.

Can the Bucks get back on track and stack some quality wins before the regular season ends?


In 2023-24, the Milwaukee Bucks have been inconsistent. It all started when the team fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin. Despite leading the team to a 30-13 record, Griffin was fired. The Bucks then turned to veteran head coach Doc Rivers who had started the year as an analyst for ESPN. Rivers has been their head coach since the end of January and has gone 15-15 in 30 games. That makes you question why they fired Griffin in the first place.

After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers did what he normally does. He blames anyone but himself for an embarrassing loss. Rivers told the media that he thought Miwlauke’s travel crew had been unprofessional on their recent road trip. The first-year Bucks head coach claimed the unprofessionalism and seriousness on the road is going to change. How could any of that have anything to do with how Milwaukee’s players are performing on the court? That’s the head coach’s responsibility and one that Rivers continues to dismiss.


If Milwaukee loses quickly in the playoffs again, Doc Rivers could be gone after half a season. Why would the Bucks even fire Adrian Griffin in the first place? He had the team well above a .500 record and playing well. Then Doc Rovers was hired and he’s been average at best for the Bucks. Milwaukee’s next game is Friday night at home vs. the Raptors. After two brutal losses in a row, expect Milwaukee to get back on track vs. Toronto.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

The Milwaukee Bucks have not been trending in the right direction over the last two weeks
