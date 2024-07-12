The Miami Heat Had Serious Interest In DeMar DeRozan

It has been a quiet summer for the Miami Heat in terms of player acquisition. A franchise often hungry to bring in the next star no matter their situation, they’ve failed to add any big names to go along with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in 2024.

Miami Heat Tried To Acquire DeMar DeRozan

The Miami Heat tried to acquire DeMar DeRozan, but no team wanted Duncan Robinson’s contract, per @BobbyMarks42 Miami also missed out on Tyus Jones. (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/iVICBdUaNa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 11, 2024

But they’re apparently trying. It was revealed on Wednesday by Bobby Marks that the Heat were heavily invested in a pursuit of DeMar DeRozan, who surprised many when he chose the Sacramento Kings over his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, though it appears that Miami was the team that made the most aggressive push to land the 6 time All-Star.

Marks appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today on Thursday, and spoke about the current state of the Heat. He alluded to fans in Miami wanting more, and included the news about their interest in DeRozan, saying that they “tried as heck” to get him. He said that they wanted Tyus Jones, as well.

Miami Has Been Quiet So Far This Off-Season

Shams Charania on the latest on DeMar DeRozan: “It was really down to the Kings and Heat as far as DeMar DeRozan’s new home … I’m told the Lakers never went beyond expressing simple interest in DeRozan.” (via @TheRally)pic.twitter.com/Ns9ztcHckh — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) July 8, 2024

Through the most recent draft, the Heat were able to add a player that could eventually turn into a contributor in Kel’el Ware, but they haven’t done much otherwise. Since free agency opened, the only moves that they have made are re-signing their own guys like Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant, and Haywood Highsmith, and their only free agent pick up has been Alec Burks.

Miami’s 2023-24 campaign was a disappointment given their results from the season prior. In their defense of the Eastern Conference crown, the Heat finished as the 8th seed in 2023-24, and fizzled out in five games in the first round against the eventual champion Boston Celtics. There are questions about the future of Jimmy Butler with the team with which he’s had the most success, as it doesn’t appear as though the two sides are close on any kind of extension talks past the upcoming season.

The DeRozan acquisition for Sacramento was of the sign-and-trade variety, and gave up Harrison Barnes and a future first round pick swap in order to bring him in.