The Masters Will Make $1 Million Per Hour In Merchandise Sales

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
The Masters Tournament is officially underway, and the golf world has descended upon Augusta, Georgia for the historic annual event.

It is estimated that there will be 35,000-40,000 patrons that attend the event on Thursday through Sunday, and that number swelled to over 50,000 during the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday time frame as they were gearing up for the tournament.

The Masters Will Make A Bulk Of Its Money On Merchandise

While it is one of the biggest events in all of sports and the crown jewel and largest draw of the golf season, Augusta National sells itself. It is the prestige that comes with the venue, from the immaculately maintained grounds to the trees lining Magnolia Lane.

It has such lure and power that Augusta National President Hootie Johnson once made the controversial statement that the club “doesn’t need TV’ and the millions of dollars that are made off of broadcast deals and rights.

And given the run on merchandise every year, he might be right.

One of the reasons for so many visitors early in the week is the run on memorabilia from the golf course. Thousands and thousands of people descend upon the merchandise store on the course grounds, and millions of dollars are made each year.

It is estimated that the Masters will do about $70 million in merch sales during the weekend, which comes out to about $10 million per day, or $1 million per hour of the pro shop being open.

Augusta Will Do $70 Million In Merchandise Sales

The rush is pure madness. There are people who stand in line for hours on end, often wanting more product that they can carry. They often get back into line for another round of shopping.

In 2022, The Masters did $69 million in merchandise sales, which accounted for 49 percent of the event’s entire revenue for the year. By comparison, the television rights brought in $25 million (18%), and ticket sales accounted for 39 million (28%). The remaining 5% was made by way of concessions.

The tournament teed off on Thursday morning and is set to conclude on Sunday afternoon. One of the most popular groups for the first two days will be the one containing Tiger Woods and John Rahm.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

