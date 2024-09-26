NFL

The Lions signed veteran WR Allen Robinson to the active roster for Week 4 vs. the Seahawks

Zach Wolpin
To start the 2024 season, the Detroit Lions have a 2-1 record. They started the year with a 26-20 win at home in Week 1 vs. the Rams. Detroit was at home again in Week 2 but lost 20-16 to the Buccaneers. Jared Goff and the Lions were on the road in Week 3 to face the Cardinals and won 20-13.

The Lions are back at home in Week 4 for a matchup vs. Geno Smith and the Seahawks. Ahead of that game on MNF, the Lions signed veteran WR Allen Robinson to the active roster. Robinson was on Detroit’s practice squad and did make an appearance on offense in Week 3. Robinson is in his 11th professional season.

Allen Robinson is on Detroit’s active roster for Week 4 vs. the Seahawks

With a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Allen Robinson was selected by the Jaguars. He played four seasons with Jacksonville before he signed a three-year, $42 million deal to play for the Chicago Bears. Robinson played out that three-year deal with the Bears before signing a one-year deal for the 2021 season. The veteran WR then got a three-year, $46.5 million deal from the Los Angeles Rams. After one season, the Rams traded Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2023, Robinson played and started all 17 games for Pittsburgh. He had 34 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

The 31-year-old was with the New York Giants this offseason but he did not make their 53-man roster. Robinson signed with the Lions practice squad and made an appearance in their Week 3 win vs. the Cardinals. Along with Robinson, WR Tim Patrick was signed off the practice squad for their Week 4 matchup. They join a WR core of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and Isaiah Williams. We’ll have to see just how much playing time Robinson gets for the Lions on MNF vs. the Seahawks in Week 4.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
