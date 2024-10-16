NFL

Buffalo Has Finally Found A Replacement For Stefon Diggs As Amari Cooper Joins On Trade From Browns 

Olly Taliku
Davante Adams wasn’t the only wide receiver making a big move ahead of the trade deadline, with Amari Cooper swapping Cleveland for Buffalo in a blockbuster deal.

Browns Trading For Amari Cooper  

The Cleveland Browns have left their best wide receiver leave for Buffalo this week, with Amari Cooper adding another dimension to the Bills offense after losing Stefon Diggs.

The Bills offense has coped well since letting Diggs go to the Houston Texans in summer and although they lost their WR1, other players have stepped up for Buffalo in his absence.

Despite their positive 4-2 record to begin the NFL this season, it is still clear to see that Buffalo has been missing a star receiver to push them to the next level on offense but now they have that in Cooper and they could be a serious Super Bowl contender.

Cooper was in the final year of his deal with Cleveland so the franchise had offered him out to other teams this week and the Bills couldn’t resist a deal.

In the trade for Cooper, the Bills also received a 2025 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and seventh-round selection in 2026.

Amari Cooper has been one of the keys to Cleveland’s offense in the last three years and in 2023 he enjoyed a career-best campaign for receiving yards, with 1250 for the Browns.

Cooper was however less effective with touchdowns, scoring just five in 2023 during a difficult year in terms of scoring. At the beginning of this season Cooper has struggled for Cleveland, with just 250 receiving yards during his first six games for two touchdowns.

Moving on from Deshaun Watson to Josh Allen will be a welcome change of quarterback for the five-time Pro Bowler and now he is with the Bills, Cooper’s production should take an emphatic jump for a team that is significantly better than his former side.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top