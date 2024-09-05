The Chiefs host the Ravens tonight for the first game of the 2024 NFL season

After months of waiting, NFL fans can rejoice that football season is officially back today. To kick off the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Baltimore Ravens. This is a rematch of the AFC Championship game last season where the Chiefs won 17-10.

Even with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce having less production in the regular season, the Chiefs went on another deep playoff run and won the Super Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens are looking to avenge a tough loss to the Chiefs after a dominant season in 2023. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were 13-4 last season, the best record in the AFC. Heading into tonight’s matchup, the Chiefs are three-point favorites vs, the Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on TNF in Week 1

Ravens vs. Chiefs. The start of a new season! 😤 (by @YouTubeTV) 📺: 2024 Kickoff Preview – Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10pm ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/2aoyNHNWdr — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 31, 2024



The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins and they have no signs of slowing down. This offseason, the team has made upgrades on offense to make their offense even more potent. As a free agent signing, Kansas City has former first-round WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on the roster on a one-year deal. Additionally, the Chiefs used the 28th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select speedy WR Xavier Worthy. He set a new NFL record at the 2024 NFL Combine for the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.21 seconds. In 2023, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce did not have the same production they were used to. Don’t expect to see the same from the Chiefs in 2024. Kansa City is looking to become the first team to ever win three straight championships. That journey starts tonight vs. the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are coming off a tough loss to the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Championship game. The Ravens had home-field advantage and held Patrick Mahomes to just 17 points. However, Baltimore only scored 10 points and the dominant run came to an end. This offseason, the Ravens did not sign many big-time players in free agency. Their top addition this offseason was former Titans RB Derrick Henry. Other than him, the Ravens are running it back with a similar roster to what they had in 2023. Baltimore was one win away from making the Super Bowl. Tonight, they start their season vs. the reigning champs as the Chiefs host the Ravens.