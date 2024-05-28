NBA

The Boston Celtics Will Have A 9-Day Break Before The Start Of The NBA Finals

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2

The Boston Celtics continued their dominant ways in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers. Jayson Tatum and company were able to take care of Indy in a four-game sweep that wrapped up on Monday night, and they’ll have plenty of time to rest before playing in their second NBA Finals in the past three seasons.

Celtics Have 9 Days Off Before Start Of NBA Finals

The Pacers had plenty of chances to steal a win against the heavily favored Celtics, but had trouble putting them away late in games throughout the series. That included the 4th and final game of the matchup on Monday night, as Boston rallied from a 9-point deficit in the final nine minutes of the game, capped off by Derrick White’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to seal the 105-102 victory.

The Celtics will look to keep things rolling in the NBA Finals, but they may have some rust to knock off by the time Game 1 rolls around. No matter how long each Conference Finals series takes, the championship series is set to begin on June 6th. That gives Boston a full nine days off between contests, and they won’t have to endure any travel for a full two weeks, as they are set to be the home team.

Mavericks Could Complete A Sweep Of Their Own On Tuesday

If things continue as they have out West, then the Mavericks could have a similar rest period. Dallas is currently up 3-0 over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and will be looking to end the season for Anthony Edwards and company on Tuesday night. Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić, and the rest of the Mavericks’ roster would have eight days of rest, but just one week before they have to jump on a plane to Boston.

In terms of the aforementioned rust, Dallas could be better off if they happen to drop a game against Minnesota. There is no one playing better than the duo of Irving and Dončić, and they likely would prefer to keep the hot hand rolling as opposed to waiting over a week to play again.

The Celtics have been the favorite to win the NBA championship throughout the entire season, and will certainly be featured as the favorites in this year’s Finals.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 23377981
NBA

LATEST Timberwolves Still Confident Despite 0-3 Conference Finals Deficit

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 27 2024
GettyImages 2154225817
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns Is Shooting 14% From Deep In Western Conference Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 27 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their struggles on Sunday evening. Having lost the first two games of the Western Conference Finals on their home court, they were unsuccessful in their efforts…

J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs pic
NBA
Cleveland has fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after five seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2024

In the 2023-24 season, Cleveland finished 4th in the East with a 48-34 record. They had a matchup in the first round vs. a young Orlando Magic squad. It took…

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic pic
NBA
Can Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic lead Dallas to the NBA Finals in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2024
Inside the NBA on TNT crew pic
NBA
The 2024-25 season will be ‘Inside the NBA’ on TNT’s final run after their losing their contract
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2024
JJ Redick pic
NBA
The Lakers are ‘infatuated’ with the JJ Redick and believe he has ‘Pat Riley-like’ potential
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2024
USATSI 23135045 168397130 lowres
NBA
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis expected to return in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2024
Arrow to top