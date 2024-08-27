NFL

The Arizona Cardinals have released QB Desmond Ridder

Zach Wolpin
In each of their last two seasons, the Arizona Cardinals have finished 4-13. Starting QB Kyler Murray has missed time due to injury. He played 11 games in 2022 and eight games in 2023. The former first-overall pick is healthy heading into year six and the team drafted him a brand new WR1. Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to be a playmaker for the Cardinals. 

On any roster, the team needs to be confident in their backup QB. This preseason, Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder were battling for the backup QB job in 2024. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cardinals have waived Desmond Ridder. The 24-year-old lost the battle for backup QB to 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune.

Desmond Ridder has been waived by the Arizona Cardinals


To start his NFL career, Desmond Ridder was a third-round draft pick by the Falcons out of Cincinnati. As a rookie, Ridder played in four games after Marcus Mariota started the first 13 games in 2022. The following season, Ridder was the starting QB for the Falcons. He made 13 starts in 15 games played in 2023. Ridder had 2,836 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 53 rushes for 193 yards and five touchdowns. In 13 starts with the Falcons in 2023, Ridder went 6-7.

This offseason, the Falcons traded Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for WR Rondale Moore. Unfortunately, Moore suffered a knee injury earlier this month. It was announced he is going to miss the entire 2024 season for the Falcons. After competing with Clayton Tune for the backup QB job this summer, Desmond Ridder was released by the Cardinals. Ridder couldn’t make the 53-man roster for Arizona but that doesn’t mean it was his last chance. Injuries are always going to be a factor around the league. The 24-year-old QB may have to be patient and wait for his opportunity.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

