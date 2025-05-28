The 2025-26 Florida Gators could have college basketball’s best frontcourt

In 2024-25, the Florida Gators went 36-4 and won the 2024 National Championship vs. Houston. It’s the program’s third national title in men’s collegiate basketball.

The era of NIL in college sports has changed players’ outlook on their future. There’s an opportunity for the athletes to return for another season and be paid handsomely. Especially coming off a national championship. That’s likely what Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu thought as they withdrew from the 2025 NBA draft. Four key frontcourt players are returning for the Gators next season. They could have one of, if not the most dominant frontcourts in college basketball.

Florida will be dominant down low in 2025-26

Mood now that Tommy Haugh and Alex Condon are confirmed to be coming back to Florida together. One of the best under-the-radar duos in college basketball. pic.twitter.com/3FIMV2Twhh — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) May 27, 2025



On Tuesday, rising junior Alex Condon withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA draft. The 20-year-old played in 37 of Florida’s 40 games last season and made 35 starts. Condon was a three-star recruit out of Australia in the class of 2023. The 2024-25 season was his second year with the Gators. In 37 games, Condon averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks. Alex Condon is one of Florida’s key frontcourt players returning in 2025-25.

Another is center, Rueben Chinyelu. He started all 40 games for the Florida Gators. Chinyelu was a transfer from Washington State, where he played one season in 2023-24. Additionally, Tommy Haugh and Micah Handlogten will be returning for the Gators. Haugh played in all 40 games for the Gators in 2024-25. He was a key role player off the bench. Micah Handlogten was recovering from a fractured leg last season, allowing Rueben Chinyelu to be the full-time starter.

Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon are best friends and also roommates. Together, Haugh and Condon were an elite defensive duo when they shared the court. The Gators will have three of their five starters back in 2025-26. That includes Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, and Rueben Chinyelu. Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee and Oklahoma transfer Boogie Fland will make up the backcourt for the Gators. They’ll undoubtedly have a chance to compete for back-to-back National Championships.