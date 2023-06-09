In the dazzling sphere of internet fame, Olivia Dunne, popularly known as “Livvy,” has been commanding attention. Known for her gymnastic prowess and star power on various social media platforms, she has effectively intertwined the worlds of college sports and online stardom.

Dunne Shows Off Her Splits in Recent Video to Remind Us All of Her Impressive Flexibility

At a tender age, Dunne etched her reputation as an extraordinary gymnast, which marked the onset of her journey. Today, her celebrity status and business ventures are skyrocketing. The LSU gymast continues to prove that she is more than just an internet personality. Her recent display of her outstanding flexibility in a TikTok video shows off her roots in gymnastics.

In this viral clip, Dunne, with mind-boggling ease, executes the splits while doing a understand on a horse. For the average individual, such a feat could potentially result in injuries, yet Dunne pulls it off effortlessly, an undeniable reminder of her roots as an elite gymnast. The gymnastic stunt caused a stir among her fans, some of whom quipped about the impossibility of them attempting such a feat.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her flexibility in new viral video 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dsp9pXW8KI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 8, 2023

Social Media Superstar ‘Rizzed Up Baby Gronk’ at LSU

However, Dunne’s fame extends beyond her athletic talents. Having amassed more than 11 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, her renown as a social media personality is unchallenged. Her online presence has redefined the narrative of her success, turning her into arguably the most famous college athlete in America.

Among the sea of events leading to her becoming a viral sensation, a notable incident involves Madden San Miguel, known as “Baby Gronk,” a football prodigy who has also been making waves on social media. In a video clip uploaded by Madden’s parents, the young athlete is seen meeting Livvy.

The internet then went wild with the phrase “Livvy rizzed him up,” suggesting Dunne might have convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU. This video, reposted by a Twitter user, went viral and caused a stir online.

Baby Gronk visits LSU and is greeted by Olivia Dunne: “You have to come here” pic.twitter.com/CsqAoiPfiV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 7, 2023

While the term “rizz” derived from “charisma” and refers to the act of charming or seducing someone, it’s worth noting that Dunne’s interaction with Madden was purely friendly and lighthearted. In the clip, Dunne can be seen chatting with Madden and encouraging him to join LSU.

The internet, where fame is both fleeting and unpredictable, has become the backdrop of these narratives. From Dunne’s athletic prowess and online stardom to her interaction with Baby Gronk, her life under the digital spotlight has been a whirlwind of viral moments. And as the internet continues to weave these stories together, we are reminded that beneath the glamour and the fanfare, at the heart of it all, lies the talent and determination that initially propelled these figures into the limelight.

