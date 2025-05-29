NCAA

Alabama’s Labaron Philon shockingly withdrew from the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday evening

Zach Wolpin
During the 2024-25 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team went 28-9. They made a run to the Elite 8 before they lost to the Duke Blue Devils. 

Wednesday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST was the deadline for players to withdraw their names from the 2025 NBA draft. In a shocking twist, Alabama’s rising sophomore Labaron Philon withdrew his name from contention. He previously told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that he was “all-in” on the 2025 draft. After careful consideration, Philon will return in 2025-26 to play for the Crimson Tide.

Labaron Philon is returning to the Alabama Crimson Tide next season


During his freshman season in 2024-25, Labaron Philon played in all 37 games for Alabama. He made 29 starts and averaged 24.7 minutes per contest. The 19-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Additionally, his 1.4 steals per game led the team last season. Wednesday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST was the deadline for players to withdraw from the 2025 NBA draft. With 29 minutes remaining, the Alabama NIL collective “Yea Alabama” announced that Philon would return in 2025-26.

Labaron Philon was projected to be a late first or early second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, the young guard decided another season in college was his best move. In 37 games last season, Philon was a versatile two-way threat for head coach Nate Oats. The only flaw from his freshman season was a .315 three-point percentage. That’s servicable for a guard in college, but Philon needs to improve on that if he wants to make it in the NBA.

The 19-year-old was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He played at Link Academy in Missouri but is regionally from Mobile, Alabama. Labaron Philon was not a player the Crimson Tide were expecting to return. It came as a shocking twist late on Wednesday night. Head coach Nate Oats is fired up to have an experienced player returning for 2025-26. Philon should almost certainly be a full-time starter for Alabaa next season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

