Alabama’s Labaron Philon shockingly withdrew from the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday evening

During the 2024-25 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team went 28-9. They made a run to the Elite 8 before they lost to the Duke Blue Devils.

Wednesday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST was the deadline for players to withdraw their names from the 2025 NBA draft. In a shocking twist, Alabama’s rising sophomore Labaron Philon withdrew his name from contention. He previously told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that he was “all-in” on the 2025 draft. After careful consideration, Philon will return in 2025-26 to play for the Crimson Tide.

During his freshman season in 2024-25, Labaron Philon played in all 37 games for Alabama. He made 29 starts and averaged 24.7 minutes per contest. The 19-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Additionally, his 1.4 steals per game led the team last season. Wednesday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST was the deadline for players to withdraw from the 2025 NBA draft. With 29 minutes remaining, the Alabama NIL collective “Yea Alabama” announced that Philon would return in 2025-26.

Labaron Philon was projected to be a late first or early second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, the young guard decided another season in college was his best move. In 37 games last season, Philon was a versatile two-way threat for head coach Nate Oats. The only flaw from his freshman season was a .315 three-point percentage. That’s servicable for a guard in college, but Philon needs to improve on that if he wants to make it in the NBA.

The 19-year-old was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He played at Link Academy in Missouri but is regionally from Mobile, Alabama. Labaron Philon was not a player the Crimson Tide were expecting to return. It came as a shocking twist late on Wednesday night. Head coach Nate Oats is fired up to have an experienced player returning for 2025-26. Philon should almost certainly be a full-time starter for Alabaa next season.