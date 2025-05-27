Houston’s Milos Uzan is withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft to return to the Cougars

In 2024, the Houston Cougars went 35-5. They were 30-4 through the regular season and the Big 12 tournament. Houston earned a #1 seed for March Madness.

The Cougars advanced to the National Championship game, where they lost 65-63 to the Florida Gators. On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony announced that Houston’s Milos Uzan will withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft. The 22-year-old will return to play for Kelvin Sampson in 2025-26.

Milos Uzan is withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA draft

NEWS: Houston’s Milos Uzan will withdraw his name from the NBA draft, agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports Group told ESPN. Preseason No. 1 ranking incoming for Kelvin Sampson? pic.twitter.com/OAngZa5HiF — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 27, 2025



After careful consideration, Houston’s Milos Uzan is returning for his senior season. The 22-year-old declared for the 2025 NBA draft but has since withdrawn his name from consideration. Uzan’s 2024-25 campaign was his first with the Cougars. His first two collegiate seasons were spent with the Oklahoma Sooners. Ahead of last season, Uzan transferred to Houston to play for head coach Kelvin Sampson. During his junior year, Uzan started all 40 games for the Cougars.

He was named to the All-Big 12 second team last season. Milos Uzan averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. After shooting less than 30% from beyond the arc in 2023-24, Uzan bounced back in 2024-25. Taking 3.6 threes per game, Uzan averaged .428 percent from deep. A massive improvement for the Cougars. Last season, Milos Uzan finished with the team’s fourth-highest usage percentage.

At six feet four, Milos Uzan has size that he uses to his advantage. His improved defense and decision-making helped the Cougars in 2024-25. With Uzan returning in 2025-26, Houston could have a strong claim for the preseason No. 1 ranking. Along with Uzan, Emmanuel Sharp, and Joseph Tugler will return to the Cougars. Sharp was Houston’s second-leading scorer, and Tugler was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Kelvin Sampson has three of his five starters returning from last year’s squad.