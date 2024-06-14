After a loss to the UConn Huskies in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Coleman Hawkins took time to decide what his future would hold. At first, Hawkins planned on entering the 2024 NBA Draft. With more consideration, the 22-year-old decided to withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft. Additionally, Hawkins put his name in the transfer portal.

The former Illinois big-man took his time to choose where he wanted to play his final year of eligibility. After careful consideration, it was announced today that Coleman Hawkins is transferring to Kansas State for next season. According to insider Shams Charania, Hawkins signed a record $2 million NIL deal.

Coleman Hawkins was paid handsomely by the Wildcats to pay for them in 2024-25

Sources: Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins – a 6-foot-10 F – has committed to play for Kansas State in what’s believed to be the most lucrative college basketball NIL deal ($2 million) negotiated from a collective by Nate Conley of Court XIV and Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2024



Of his four seasons at Illinois, Coleman Hawkins’ best year was his 2023-24 campaign. The 22-year-old played and started in all 35 games for the Fighting Illini. Hawkins averaged a career-high (12.1) points and (1.5) steals per game. Additionally, Hawkins added a three-point shot to his arsenal in 2023-24. For the first three years of his career, he never shot above (.300) percent from beyond the arc. However, Hawkins worked on his touch from deep and was hitting them at a (.369) percent clip this past season. Making Hawkins an even more versatile offensive player.

Coleman Hawkins’ agent deserves a raise for the NIL deal he was able to get done. Hawkins is a solid player but he’s not worth the $2 million in NIL. There were more talented players in the transfer portal who were not offered that type of money. However, Hawkins is cashing in on this lucrative NIL deal with the Wildcats. He’ll play for head coach Jerome Tang next season.

NEWS: Illinois transfer forward Coleman Hawkins has committed to Kansas State, he tells @On3sports. Was the top available player in the portal. Big-time pickup up for Jerome Tang and his staff. https://t.co/aSJYvXgmYS pic.twitter.com/6qf2vrlMSH — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 14, 2024



Initially, Hawkins was scheduled to visit with the Louisville Cardinals this offseason. He was loosely linked to their program at one point in time. However, that meeting never ended up happening and Hawkins shifted his focus to Kansas State. This late in the transfer portal season, Coleman Hawkins is a quality signing for Kansas State.