Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnast and social media sensation Livvy Dunne is set to make a splash in the world of fashion, having signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Dunne, who boasts a massive following of 11.3 million fans across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, is breaking barriers as one of the first-ever college athletes to appear in the iconic magazine.

Livvy Dunne is “More Than Just a Pretty Blonde”

The 20-year-old athlete announced her latest achievement on social media, expressing her gratitude to Sports Illustrated. SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day emphasized the importance of recognizing Dunne’s accomplishments beyond her stunning looks.

Thank you @SI_Swimsuit for making my dreams come true💕 https://t.co/FrHavBbita — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) April 27, 2023

Day stated, “The refusal of some to appreciate Livvy for being more than just a pretty blonde is missing the point. The backlash she received for ‘leveraging’ her sexuality for endorsement dollars after the NIL restrictions were lifted is incorrect.”

Dunne has a multi-year partnership with Vuori Clothing and has previously worked with major brands like Forever 21 and American Eagle Outfitters. Her journey with Sports Illustrated began in January, when she traveled to Puerto Rico for her first-ever swimwear photo shoot. Dunne expressed her excitement, calling the opportunity “a dream come true.”

Dunne Aims to Establish Own NIL Collective for Women’s Sports

But Livvy Dunne’s ambitions don’t stop at modeling. She aims to use her platform to raise awareness for women’s sports and empower fellow female athletes. As a trailblazer in the NIL space, Dunne hopes to close the gap between men’s and women’s sports in terms of funding and representation.

Dunne’s mission is to show young girls that they can have it all, pursuing their passions without feeling the need to choose between them. She explained, “You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”

The gymnast has been working on establishing her own NIL collective to raise funds specifically for women’s sports, stating, “The future collective can fund NIL deals for female athletes and get people talking about the underlying problem, which is that money needs to go out to support women’s sports in a way that respects the work that was started with Title IX.”

As Livvy Dunne continues to break new ground and inspire millions, her story serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for success when ambition, talent, and hard work combine. The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, featuring Livvy Dunne, is set to hit shelves in May. In the meantime, click here to see her video and more pictures from the shoot.

Betting Guides You May Like