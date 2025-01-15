NFL

Texas Longhorns: Quinn Ewers is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Texas Longhorns finished 11-1 during the regular season. The team lost 22-19 in OT to Georgia in the SEC championship game. Heading into the playoffs, the Longhorns were the #5 seed. Texas hosted a playoff game in the first round against Clemson and won 38-24. 

During the quarterfinals, Texas played Arizona State and beat them 39-31 in 2OT. Unfortunately, the Longhorns ran into a buzzsaw in the national semi-final. Ohio State played tough games vs. Texas and pulled away in the second half. Wednesday, January 15 was the deadline for players not in the national championship to declare for the draft. Texas’ Quinn Ewer is foregoing his senior season and is taking his talents to the NFL in 2025.

Quinn Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft


Before his three seasons as a starter at Texas, Quinn Ewers was a redshirt freshman at Ohio State. He was the #2 recruit in the country in the Class of 2021. In one season with the Buckeyes, Ewers was the backup to C.J. Stroud for one season. Following his 2021 campaign with Ohio State, Ewers transferred to Texas. The 21-year-old played in 37 games for Texas and was 21-5 over his last two seasons. In 2024, Ewers’ 31 passing touchdowns led the SEC.

Ewers still has one year of eligibility remaining but he’s declared for the 2025 NFL draft. This year’s class is lighter on top-end QB talent and that could be beneficial for Ewers. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are widely considered the top two QB prospects in 2025. Alabama’s Jalen Milore has also declared for the draft but he isn’t expected to be taken in the first round. The same can be said for Quinn Ewers. Milore and himself are more likely to be taken in the second round or later in 2025. They are talented prospects but they are not as polished as Sanders and Ward. Several teams in the 2025 draft need a QB and someone is going to take a chance on Quinn Ewers.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
