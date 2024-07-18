NFL

Texans' Will Anderson Jr. told reporters he's "bulked up" for the 2024 season

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, not much was expected of the Houston Texans. They had a first-year head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a rookie QB in C.J. Stroud. However, the Texans were way ahead of schedule last year and were winning football games. They finished the 2023 season 10-7 and won the AFC South. 

On defense, one of their key players last season was the third overall pick in 2023, Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama. Anderson Jr. had a strong rookie campaign with the Texans and was the AP 2023 Defensive ROY. At times last season, Anderson felt like he was being thrown around and he wasn’t able to stand his ground. That made the 22-year-old “bulk up” this offseason to help his overall game.

The Texans are expecting Will Anderson Jr. to take an even bigger jump in year two


In 15 games and 13 starts in 2023, Will Anderson Jr. has (7.0) sacks, 45 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits. Compared to the production he had in college, those are modest numbers for Anderson. In his best season at Alabama, Anderson Jr. had (17.5) for the Crimson Tide. The Texans know their young pass rusher is capable of reaching that type of production in his time with Houston. One area where Anderson felt he needed to change this season was his strength and size.

At training camp on Thursday, Anderson Jr. told reporters that he played at 248 last season and he added 15 points this offseason. Anderson Jr. plans to play at around 263 for the 2024 season. He told reporters he’s tried to keep his speed through the process. Adding size is going to help Anderson’s overall performance as a defensive end. Additionally, the second-year pro is getting to learn from a veteran player this offseason Danielle Hunter.


Hunter spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. This offseason, he signed a two-year, $49 million contract with Houston. Will Anderson Jr. gets to learn first-hand from an experienced defensive end who’s consistently had success. In four of his last five seasons, Danielle Hunter recorded 10+ sacks. He has (87.5) sacks in his NFL career, including a career-high (16.5) in 2023. Anderson Jr. told reporters that he’s already learned so much from Hunter in the time that they’ve had together.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin
Arrow to top