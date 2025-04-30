The Teofimo Lopez next fight sees the WBO World Super-Lightweight Champion aim to defend his belt against the undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr in the main event at historic Times Square card in New York on Friday, May 2nd.

The 27-year-old is expected to win his next fight against Barboza Jr, but it will be anything but easy.

Teofimo Lopez Next Fight: ‘The Takeover’ Headlines Times Square Card With Arnold Barboza Jr Showdown

Teofimo Lopez is without any doubt one of the most popular, well-known and talented boxers in the world right now.

‘The Takeover’ became the unified world lightweight champion at just 23-years-old, before becoming a two-weight world champion less than three years later. Now at 27-years-old, Lopez remains one of the world’s most elite fighters.

Boasting a professional record of 21-1, Lopez has already beaten some stellar fighters during his career.

Some of his best wins have come against fighters such as Vasyl Lomachenko and Josh Taylor to name just two of his career-best victories.

He has also suffered a couple of bumps in the road, losing to George Kambosos Jr which remains the sole defeat on Lopez’s resumé. Now, after 10 months out of the ring, ‘The Takeover’ returns on May 2nd at the historic Ring Magazine Times Square card.

The Teofimo Lopez next fight sees the American face 32-0 Arnold Barboza Jr in the next defense of his WBO World Super-Middleweight Title.

This fight tops the bill in New York City at Times Square, with Devin Haney’s next fight also on the bill, alongside Ryan Garcia’s next fight too.

Teofimo Lopez’s next fight is one he is expected to win, but one where he will have to be at his very best to do so. If Lopez brings his A-game and puts in a stellar display, expect him to get his hand raised in the main event on May 2nd.

Who Could Teofimo Lopez Fight Next After Barboza Jr Title Defence?

Provided the Teofimo Lopez next fight results in victory, there could be some mammoth bouts planned next for the American world champion.

Should ‘The Takeover’ continue campaigning at super-lightweight, there are plenty of other contests that would make sense. Unifications against the likes of Alberto Puello (WBC), Richardson Hitchins (IBF) or Gary Antuanne Russell (WBA) all make sense for Lopez next.

As do fights with some British 140-pound fighters like Jack Catterall, Dalton Smith or even Adam Azim. These are all options for Teofimo Lopez’s next fight, as is a move up to welterweight in a chase for huge paydays and big-money bouts.

Boxing fans would certainly favour Lopez to perhaps win a world title up at 147-pounds and become a three-weight world champion. Whether he does that or not remains to be seen, but it is most definitely a legitimate option for the 27-year-old.

The likes of Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Conor Benn are all fights that could happen up at welterweight in the future. All three of these would make both fighters millions, especially if there were world title belts on the line too.

First though, Teofimo Lopez’s next fight must result in victory against Arnold Barboza Jr on May 2nd at Times Square, New York City.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Teofimo Lopez next fight and who the 27-year-old could fight going forward in the super-lightweight or welterweight divisions.