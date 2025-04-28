The Devin Haney next fight sees the two-weight world champion face Jose Ramirez on his welterweight debut at the historic Times Square card in New York this weekend.

The 26-year-old is expected to win, before a potential rematch with bitter rival Ryan Garcia later this year.

Devin Haney Next Fight: ‘The Dream’ Makes Welterweight Debut vs Jose Ramirez

When it comes to world class boxing in American, Devin Haney is one of the best. The 26-year-old is already a two-weight world champion and aims to become king of a third division now he’s campaigning up at 147-pounds.

Boasting a professional record of 31-0 (1NC), Haney has beaten some of the best fighters in the world in recent years. Not only is he a two-division world champion, but he is also the former undisputed lightweight king.

Throughout his career, Haney has already beaten some elite fighters. The likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Regis Prograis, Jorge Linares and George Kambosos Jr have all been on the end of a Devin Haney masterclass in recent years.

Now, after 13 months out of the ring, Haney is finally back. In regards to the Devin Haney next fight, the American is set to make his welterweight debut on the historic Ring Magazine card at Times Square, New York City on Friday, May 2nd.

‘The Dream’ features in one of three world class fights in Times Square. He faces former super-lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez in a contest at 147-pounds. This fight is set to be Haney’s debut up at welterweight.

Also on the card is Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr, which headlines for the WBO World Super-Lightweight Title. Not to mention Haney’s arch nemesis, Ryan Garcia, who also features on the bill in a welterweight bout against Rolly Romero.

Devin Haney’s next fight is one he is expected to win rather comfortably. Ramirez is a top fighter and proven at world level, but the vast majority of boxing fans are expecting Haney to win well here. Probably on points.

Will Haney Fight Ryan Garcia In Rematch Next After Ramirez?

Provided the Devin Haney next fight results in victory for him, there could be some mammoth bouts planned next for the former undisputed super-lightweight king.

None more so than a rematch with bitter rival Ryan Garcia later this year. Given how the first fight went and the whole narrative surrounding the aftermath, a rematch with Garcia is simply one of the biggest fights in world boxing.

Should Haney beat Jose Ramirez on May 2nd and Garcia beat Rolly Romero, the pair could throw down for a second time later in 2025.

The first fight was one boxing fans felt Haney would win easily given Garcia’s state, but this couldn’t have been further from the truth. It ended up being a masterclass from ‘King Ry’, knocking Haney down three times en route to victory.

Garcia’s win was of course overturned due to failing a performance enhancing drugs test in the aftermath, with the rematch even bigger than it was before. This time though it would be Garcia listed as the favourite, with Haney needing to make a few changes to beat his fierce rival.

That fight can only happen if both men take care of business at the Ring Magazine card in Times Square on Friday night. Time will tell after that if the rematch gets made or not for Devin Haney’s next fight after Ramirez.

If the Garcia fight doesn’t happen, then blockbuster bouts against the likes of Jaron Ennis, Mario Barrios, Brian Norman Jr or even Conor Benn could make sense for ‘The Dream’.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Devin Haney next fight and who the 26-year-old could fight going forward in the welterweight division.