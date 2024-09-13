NFL

Tee Higgins Insists He Is Not Faking An Injury Amid Doubts That He Will Feature For Bengals In Week 2 vs Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has insisted that he is not faking an injury, amid doubts that he will play in week 2 against the Chiefs.

Tee Higgins Frustrated With Injury

The Bengals struggled in a week 1 loss against the Patriots last weekend, with WR2 Tee Higgins a notable absence in Joe Burrow’s struggling offence.

Higgins was ruled out of week 1 shortly before last weekend’s games got underway with a hamstring injury, that could keep the receiver out for a second week.

When speaking to the media this week, Higgins seemed offended at the rumours that he is faking a knock and questioned why he would do that with the season underway.

“I just don’t understand why fans think I’m faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over,” Higgins said. “I just don’t understand why they think I’m faking an injury. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Higgins was the subject of plenty of plenty of trade talk this summer despite the Bengals placing a franchise tag on their star, but the 25-year-old chose to stay in Cincinnati with one year left on his current deal.

“I prepare myself to go out here and dominate, start of Week 1,” Higgins told ESPN. “Unfortunately, four days before the game, I have a hamstring tweak that I didn’t think was as bad, so I made the comments I did after [practice].

“I didn’t think it was bad until, obviously, I got it checked on the next day. It was worse than what I thought.”

Higgins seemed excited for the season when speaking to the media in the days before Cincinnati’s first game and it was a surprise to see the receiver on the injury report over the weekend.

Last year Higgins was a key asset in the Bengals offence, picking up 656 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his 12 game campaign.

It isn’t known yet whether or not the wide receiver will play this weekend, but the Bengals currently have Higgins listed as questionable on its injury report.

