Fresh off of their thrilling back-and-forth victory over Venezuela on Saturday night, Team USA will look to advance to their second-straight WBC Final on Sunday evening in Miami.

The Americans are the defending champions of the event, having won the World Baseball Classic back in 2017. They were a favorite heading into this year’s iteration, and have done plenty to show that they are worthy of the praise.

Team USA Looks To Ride Momentum In WBC Semifinal Against Cuba

Team USA went 3-1 in group play, their only loss coming to Mexico. They handily defeated Canada and Great Britain, and were able to squeeze by Colombia as well. But it was in the quarterfinals that the fireworks really started.

The game between Team USA and Venezuela was an instant classic. After 5 total runs were scored in the first inning, the teams went back and forth throughout the game, with Venezuela leading 7-5 heading into the 8th inning. That was when Trea Turner electrified Loan Depot Park in Miami, blasting a grand slam that gave Team USA the lead that they’d never relinquish.

TREA TURNER GRAND SLAM!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! 📺: WBC on FOX pic.twitter.com/G4l6nwsH9Y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2023

The Americans will look to ride that momentum into Sunday’s game. Adam Wainwright will be the team’s pitcher, who is well-rested after not pitching since the tournament opener. But the pitching depth will be key, as Team USA used six of their relievers in order to put away Venezuela last night. Wainwright eating up innings could be imperative for the success of the Americans.

Team Cuba is coming off of a narrow 4-3 victory over Australia in the quarterfinals, and will be heavy underdogs heading into the game this evening. The Americans are listed as -450 favorites, a heavy number, especially for a semifinal game. But Team USA has arguably the most talented roster of any team in the tournament, and they will be a difficult out for anyone.

The winner of the game will face off against the winner of the other semifinal game between Japan and Mexico. Both teams are strong, and the Mexicans are the only squad that has gotten the best of Team USA so far in the tournament, winning by a wide 11-5 margin back in the second game of the event.

Tonight’s semifinal game will be aired on FS1 and begins at 7PM Eastern.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like